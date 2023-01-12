Here's what going in Lincoln's music scene this week

Danielle Nicole, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Six-time Blues Music Award winner Danielle Nicole brings her trio back to the Zoo for this week’s FAC. A founding member of Trampled Under Foot, the Kansas City heavy blues outfit along with her brothers, Nicole left that band to strike out on her own in 2015.
She won a Blues Music Award for best female contemporary artist in 2019, the year she released her Grammy-nominated album “Cry No More.” But four of her BMA’s, including this year's, have come in the Bass Instrumentalist category..
“To be recognized for artistry on my instrument, for bass as a woman, is extremely humbling,” Nicole says on her website. “I was shocked to find out I was the first woman ever nominated, but I’m glad that the steps are happening and the process is becoming more inclusive in genres that have traditionally been reserved for men.”
The Steel Woods with Danno Simpson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. The Steel Woods have been tagged as “torchbearers for a new generation of Southerners raised on rock, country, soul and everything in between.” Which is about as good a description of the Nashville band, which counts Merle Haggard, the Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd as influences.
Or as, in the words of guitarist/lead vocalist Wes Baylisss – “We are an Appalachian bluegrass metal band. We’re all of the genres and no genre. We let everyone else categorize us. It’s southern music.”
The Steel Wheels, who have released three albums, recently landed a song on the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” which is almost certain to be heard when they return to the Bourbon Saturday.
Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Tuesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.