Every year at Lincoln Calling -- and South By Southwest, for that matter -- there’s always one night when it’s going to be impossible to hear every band I want to catch.
That’s what’s happening on Saturday, starting at 11 p.m. when Lee Fields & The Expressions go on at the Bourbon Theatre.
Soulman Fields, who used to be known as “Little JB” for his resemblance to James Brown, physically and musically, is one of the last '60s/'70s soul artists standing. He was great at Zoofest a couple years ago and is a don’t-miss on Saturday.
But Fields & The Expressions will still be going when Charly Bliss, my absolute Lincoln Calling must-see, kicks off at the Duffy’s Backlot at 11:45 p.m. The Brooklyn power-popster's new album “Young Enough” is among the year’s best -- and catchiest -- records and I’m intrigued to see how singer Eva Hendricks and her three bandmates pull it off live.
Fifteen minutes later, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are up at 1867 Bar, which presents the night’s most thorny conundrum. I’d go see the Australian band based on its name alone -- it’s surprising how many great bands I’ve found using that method live and on record. But I also like what I’ve heard on PPC’s Bandcamp -- they’re not kidding when it comes to the psychedelia.
That said, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be too hard for me to leave Charly Bliss early. So it may be 45 minutes to an hour of power pop and then head a half block west on O Street for a blast of Porn Crumpets to end my Lincoln Calling.
The other show that I’m certain to catch on Saturday will be The Millions at the Zoo Bar at 8 p.m. The Lincoln '80s/'90s band that signed to major label Polygram Records reformed this summer to play Omaha’s Shadow Ridge Music Festival two weeks ago and now Lincoln Calling, providing the rare opportunity to see one of my favorite Lincoln bands ever.
I’ve got fewer must-sees on Friday night. But I’m pretty sure I’ll start out rockin’ with The Mezcal Brothers at the Zoo Bar and keep it local at Duffy’s Indoor with Her Flyaway Manner, the one-and-only Universe Contest, the reunion show of Bright Calm Blue and shoot across O Street to the Bourbon Theatre to see FREAKABOUT!
But I’ll also be drifting around. The really nice thing about Lincoln Calling as opposed to the massive South By Southwest experience, is the venues are all within a block or two of each other and they’re rarely filled to capacity. That makes it easy to bounce from show to show, catching 15-20 minutes of a band (or more if I like them) and move on.
On that list are Austin bluesy rock ‘n’ roller Emily Wolfe, who’ll cap the Bourbon's night at 11:30 p.m. and Bad Bad Hats, the Minneapolis indie rock trio that will play 1867 Bar a half hour later. Wolfe's debut album from earlier this year is slinky good and Bad Bad Hats were a SXSW hit with folks I trust.
All that said, something’s certain to go awry in my planning -- that, too, happens every festival -- and often leads to a discovery of a new favorite band.
At any rate, I’m sure that, as always, Lincoln Calling will again be my favorite festival of the year, like South By Southwest in the late '80s/early '90s. Check it out. You can thank me later.