Hello, it's Adele: Singer calls jilted superfan and makes a date

The singer stayed busy on the phone during the weekend, connecting with more fans in Las Vegas via FaceTime, even calling to surprise some in a pop-up shop at Caesars Palace.

The feel-good exchange came days after a "gutted" Adele tearfully announced that she had no choice but to delay her Vegas residency, citing delivery issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, "Weekends With Adele," was originally slated to run Fridays and Saturdays at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace through April 16.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in a video message.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time. ... Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now ... I'm sorry it's so last-minute."

Disappointed fans, such as Sabracos, had booked flights to Sin City and paid thousands of dollars for tickets to the sold-out concert series. The beloved vocalist promised that "all dates will be rescheduled."

"We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time," Adele added in her message.

"I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled to get here. I'm really, really sorry."

