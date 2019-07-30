There’s just one musical artist who’s played Haymarket Park, Pinewood Bowl and Memorial Stadium: the incomparable Willie Nelson.
That’s not all that big of a surprise -- the Red Headed Stranger has been far from a stranger in Lincoln, playing the city multiple times over the last 40 years, hitting nearly every possible venue -- Pershing Auditorium, Bob Devaney Sports Center and even the Fairgrounds Coliseum, aka the Ice Box.
Saturday, Nelson will becomes the fourth artist to have played Pinewood Bowl twice since the Pioneers Park amphitheater began its concert series in 2012.
The other three -- Widespread Panic, ZZ Top and Bob Dylan, who is the only other major artist to come close to matching Nelson for most Lincoln venues, played and the number of Capital City shows.
Dylan’s played the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Nelson has not.
But Willie’s got a venue Dylan will never match: Memorial Stadium for the biggest concert in Nebraska history, 1987’s Farm Aid III.
And Nelson’s got a long-running band, appropriately called Family, that, unlike Dylan’s rotating cast of musicians, will again be with him in Lincoln, including his 88-year-old piano-playing sister Bobbie, harmonica master Mickey Raphael and drummer Paul English.
At Pinewood two years ago, the country music legend took a 70-minute trip through his 57-year career -- with songs including “Me & Paul,” which he wrote about being on the road with English in the early days, to “Mama’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” one of the signature songs from his chart-topping “outlaw country” era, to “Still Not Dead,” a tune from the then-new “God’s Problem Child,” his 66th studio album.
Since then, he’s released three more albums, a collection of Frank Sinatra songs, plus 2018’s “Last Man Standing” and “Ride Me Back Home,” which hit No. 2 on the Country charts when it was released in June. Not bad for an 86-year-old.
The critically acclaimed “Ride Me Back Home” completes what’s been called Nelson’s “mortality trilogy,” that also includes “God’s Problem Child” and “Last Man Standing” -- records where Nelson directly addresses his December with wry humor and some of his best ever work on Trigger, his battered acoustic guitar.
Saturday’s concert is a part of a run of 11 August shows on which Nelson’s accompanied by Alison Krauss, who, last year, played more than 50 shows on the bill with Willie.
Krauss, the bluegrass singer and fiddler, hasn’t been in Lincoln in decades. A Grammy Award darling, Krauss has taken home 27 of them, making her the most awarded female performer and most awarded singer.
Krauss, who has, of late, collaborated with Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant was one of the headliners for Nelson’s annual Fourth of July picnic outside Austin and she’ll be joining him on the September Outlaw Music Festival, a multi-artist tour that also includes Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, the Avett Brothers and Lukas Nelson (Willie’s son) and Promise of the Real.
The Outlaw fest will wrap up just in time for Farm Aid 2019 in Wisconsin, as Nelson continues to hold the daylong multi-artist concerts that have raised millions to support family farmers over the last 30 years.
Then Nelson’s seemingly never-ending-tour will pick back up with dates already set for October and November.
Nelson’s Saturday show will be shorter than the two hours he played at a 1979 Nebraska State Fair Devaney Center show
But it’s a guarantee that it will start with “Whiskey River,” the same song that kicked off the show that night 40 years ago and has led off the show every time he’s played somewhere in Lincoln.