Hannah Huston Lied Live Online concert rescheduled

Hannah Huston’s Lied Live Online concert that had been set for Tuesday has been rescheduled to Feb. 18 and replaced in the Lied Center for Performing Arts virtual concert series by “The 402 Christmas Party Concert” on Dec. 19.

That show, which will stream for free at 7:30 p.m. on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org, will feature Christmas classics and party favorites from the popular local cover band led by singer Eddie Brown.

In-person and webcast tickets that were purchased for Huston’s Dec. 15 “Believe in Christmas” concert will be honored for the February show, that will replace the holiday content with new music.

