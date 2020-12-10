 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah Huston Lied Live Online concert rescheduled
View Comments
editor's pick

Hannah Huston Lied Live Online concert rescheduled

{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Huston, 12.9

Hannah Huston performs during her "Believe in Christmas" album release show at the Rococo Theatre in December 2018. Her Lied Live Online concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for February.

 Journal Star file photo

Hannah Huston’s Lied Live Online concert that had been set for Tuesday has been rescheduled to Feb. 18 and replaced in the Lied Center for Performing Arts virtual concert series by “The 402 Christmas Party Concert” on Dec. 19.

That show, which will stream for free at 7:30 p.m. on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org, will feature Christmas classics and party favorites from the popular local cover band led by singer Eddie Brown.

In-person and webcast tickets that were purchased for Huston’s Dec. 15 “Believe in Christmas” concert will be honored for the February show, that will replace the holiday content with new music. 

 

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'SNL' Recap: Jason Bateman Jokes About Vaccine, Monkey Attack & More | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News