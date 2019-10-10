Guns N' Roses didn’t play Lincoln on its record-setting, three-year “Not In This Lifetime” tour.
Instead the reunited '80/'90s rock legends will make their Capital City debut at Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday, one of 16 dates in the U.S. and Mexico the band will play in September and October.
Those shows included last weekend’s Austin City Limits Festival and an Oct. 7 Wichita, date. Set lists from the fall indoor nonfestival shows find G N’ R playing at least 24 songs each night, including most, if not all of their hits.
The current version of Guns N’ Roses includes longtime members, singer W. Axl Rose, top-hatted guitarist Slash (Saul Hudson); bassist Duff McKagan and keyboardist Dizzy Reed along with keyboardist Melissa Reese, drummer Frank Ferrer and guitarist Richard Fortus.
Until the “Not In This Lifetime” tour began in 2016, Rose, Slash and McKagan, from the band’s original lineup had not performed together since 1993. Original guitarist Izzy Stradlin turned down the tour. Original drummer Steven Adler appeared on a few dates during the tour.
Guns N’ Roses played more than 150 shows around the world on the “Not In This Lifetime” tour. At the tour’s end in December, it had grossed more than $563 million, making it the second highest grossing tour ever behind U2’s “U2 360 Tour.” Ed Sheeran’s latest tour has now passed G N’ R, bumping “Not In This Lifetime” to third place all time.
The most popular rock band in the world in the late '80s and early '90s, Guns N’ Roses, formed in L.A. in 1985, broke through with its 1987 debut “Appetite for Destruction” was powered by hits “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Nighttrain.”
That album was followed by the two-album set “Use Your Illusion I and II” in 1991 and a covers record “The Spaghetti Incident” in 1993 before the original lineup splintered. Guns N’ Roses continued with various lineups led by Rose and released “Chinese Democracy,” at $14 million, the most expensive album ever made in 2008.
Guns N’ Roses was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
While it has never played Lincoln, Guns N’ Roses has performed in Omaha, including a 1993 Civic Auditorium show with its classic lineup.
More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. concert, which will be opened by Blackberry Smoke.
Tickets are $59 to $225 and are available at the arena ticket office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.