Guitarist Pat Metheny delivers mesmerizing Lied Center concert Monday

As Pat Metheny worked a synthesized electric guitar, squeezing out runs and flourishes of horn-like sounds against the drums of Joe Dyson and the interlocked keyboards of James Francies, I simply wrote “wow” in my notebook.

Perhaps that reaction was far too simple. But it summarizes not only the piece that came midway through Metheny’s “Side-Eye” concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Monday, but the entire astounding performance.

"Side-Eye" is the latest project from the jazz guitar virtuoso in which he’s played with younger musicians, on record and in a series of concerts.

Francies, who plays an array of keyboards, doing bass on one, playing hard-jazz runs on another and spinning in sampled loops and drone on a third, was on the “Side-Eye” record, while Dyson, a young New Orleans hotshot, stepped behind the drum kit for this run of shows.

Beginning with duets with each, Metheny set the tone for the night — first on his standard hollow-body guitar, then switching to the synthesized model before he broke out an acoustic and, of course, his Pikasso guitar.