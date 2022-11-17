Guitar great Steve Vai and the Hydra headed for Bourbon Theatre Saturday

When Steve Vai saw the scene in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” where a guitarist is playing while strapped to the front of a fast-moving truck, he got inspired.

“I thought, 'That’s cool, but it’s fake. I’m going to make it real,’" the virtuoso guitarist said.

He said he's always been attracted to multi-necked guitars like a 12-string neck half-fretted, a seven-string neck half- fretted, a bass neck or one with 13 harp strings.

So Vai drew up the plans for the three-necked guitar he calls the Hydra and turned them over to engineers at Ibanez, the company that has made his guitars since the 1980s.

The engineers added some features to Vai’s plan, including a synthesized guitar and hold functions, and delivered a prototype to his California home.

“I got the guitar and I was stunned and I was petrified,” he said. “I sat the guitar up in the studio on a stand and would look at it every time I’d walk by, like 30 times a day. Every time I walked by, it would whisper to me, ‘You know you’re going to have to write that song.”

“When you hear that song, all the bass, all the guitars, all the harp strings, what you hear, with the exception of the keyboard patches and the drums, is all from the Hydra.”

That song “Teeth of the Hydra” is one of the stand-out tracks on “Inviolate,” his 10th album, the eighth since he went solo in 1992 at age 32.

And it will be heard in all of its three-necked glory Saturday when Vai stops at the Bourbon Theatre.

“I am hell-bent on bringing that beast, performing that song and dazzling everybody,” he said. “It really is quite an excitement to see it performed.”

That should be just one of the exciting performances in the show from a man that Guitar World puts in the all-time top 10 of best guitarists.

The just-released “Steve Vai, the Documentary: The First 30 Years (1960-1990),” recounts his first three decades as he grew from prodigy to sideman to one of the greats.

At age 12, Vai started taking guitar lessons from Joe Satriani. Six years later, he began his professional musical career transcribing for and then playing with Frank Zappa. Vai then joined the David Lee Roth band, just after Roth left Van Halen, providing the guitar work on the hit-filled album “Eat Em and Smile.”

After four years with Roth, Vai joined Whitesnake at the peak of its popularity, spending two years with the group before going solo.

One of the most sought-after players, Vai’s discography covers more than 70 albums. In his career, he’s sold more than 15 million albums, received three Grammy Awards and toured with a who’s who of rock guitarists from Satriani and Eric Johnson to Yngwie Malmsteen and Zakk Wylde

From the very beginning, however, Vai has also been a composer — as his transcription duties for Zappa indicate.

“My musical interests have been quite varied, even at a very young age,’ Vai said. "At first, I was introduced to compositional music as a little boy. I loved the idea of being a composer before I played guitar. I was a teenager in the ’70s and as soon as I heard Led Zeppelin, it hit me. I started to absorb all the late ’70s bands.

“That was always what was there when it came time to work with Roth, Alcatrazz and Whitesnake. … But there was always this guy lurking there who was in composition, theory and expanding his musical vocabulary.”

That, Vai said, is audible on “Inviolate.”

“You can hear my rock sensibilities because they’re always around. But you can hear the compositional aspect, too.”

So how does Vai write his complex guitar parts?

“You have to visualize first,” Vai said. “As you visualize, you learn it and you try to bring into the physical what you’re visualizing. It’s like a little meditation. When it starts to click, that’s the cool thing for me. That’s like heaven in a cup.”

How about an entire song?

“Usually when I write a song, it comes from a little snippet of something I’ve recorded on my iPhone,” Vai said. “It’s not a voice in your head, it’s more like a download. It’s happening fast and with it is like inspiration. Remember how long it took me to describe the Hydra? That inspiration came to me in one download. There was no thought about it. That was something the universe gave to me, specifically to me.”

In both cases, however, the core process is simpler than those explanations sound.

“The idea is to get inspiration and just do it. No excuses. I learned that from Frank Zappa,” Vai said.

Turning that inspiration into notes can require some dramatic changes in routine.

On “Little Pretty,” another “Inviolate” track, Vai swapped out his signature Ibanez JEM for a Gretsch.

“The song kind of tells you what would be best for it, what title would be best, what guitar would be best. I knew my usual setup wasn’t going to work for it,’ he said. “I've always loved the unique sound a Gretsch has. When you think of Brian Setzer and his tone, that’s all Gretsch. I knew that would fit the song. I think it does.”

Vai understands that his instrumental rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea –“People respond to music differently. Some people respond to traditional vocal pop music, and that’s fine.” But, he said, vocals aren't necessary to make a good song.

“Ultimately, you can have an effective piece of music only with the rhythm,” he said. "If it's effective enough, people are going to respond. If you add a melody to that, we all know melody is king, they respond to melody. On this record, I wanted melody to be through the entire record. If somebody is responding, they feel something in the melody or something fascinating with how I am playing.”

Vai said he hopes that response brings joy to listeners, just like it does for him — whether he’s crafting a song in the studio or playing it live.

“Joy is joy,” Vai said. “When I’m composing something and I feel it flowing, that’s very joyful. When I’m on the stage, and in the moment of the performance, meaning I’m not thinking, I hear and feel the band and am able to respond, I feel the atmosphere of the room and the audience. The joy comes when the notes are flowing through me and I’m deliberately pushing my notes, purposefully, into the hearts of the audience.”