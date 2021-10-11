Guitar great Pat Metheny returns to Lincoln, this time inside

“Side-Eye” is the latest innovative project for Metheny, who has won Grammys in 12 different categories, including jazz, new age and country, and for his previous project, “Road to the Sun,” wrote for and recorded with a handful of the world’s top classical guitarists.

Metheny, who’s considered a jazz guitarist, is all over the musical map, not confined to or defined by any genre.

“I'm going to take that as a compliment, rather than being accused of being a schizophrenic,” Metheny said. “In many ways, the whole issue of genre has eluded me in terms of being able to discuss it, or acknowledge it, because I kind of feel nonaligned in a way.

“Whenever discussions of genre come up, my sense is they're mostly political discussions or cultural discussions or dress code discussions. They're usually not musical discussions. The truth is, I'm only really interested in the music part of it.”

Metheny, who says he and his collaborators could play with Beyonce one night, play with the New York Philharmonic the next and then do an improvised jazz performance the day after, has been honing his craft for more than five decades, unceasingly working on the music that drives and defines him.

“I'm way better now than I was at the time I started making records,” he said.