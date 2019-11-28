Guide to major holiday shows in Lincoln

Dec. 14-15 -- The Nutcracker Ballet, Lied Center for Performing Arts. The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present its 35th annual production of the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker." The ballet features about 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska in a performance that also features a live orchestra and professional guest artists.

Dec. 17 -- A Very Postmodern Christmas, Postmodern Jukebox, Lied Center. This holiday tour will feature PMJ's rotating retro collective of show-stopping vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists mashing up timeless holiday classics along with some of today's pop hits in the "vintage" styles of 1920s hot jazz, doo wop and Motown.

Dec. 18 -- Lorie Line Celebrating Christmas: 30th Anniversary, Rococo Theatre. Minneapolis pianist Lorie Line, who has been doing holiday shows in Lincoln for decades, will celebrate 30 year of touring with a show that features new music and “the best of the best” from past years.

Tickets for the Lied Center and Temple Building shows are available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747. Tickets for the Rococo Theatre shows are available at rococotheatre.com and by phone at 402-476-4467 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.