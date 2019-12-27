Group Sax welcomes the New Year at First Friday Jazz

The Jan. 3 First Friday Jazz concert welcomes the New Year with four of eastern Nebraska’s most accomplished saxophone players who perform under the label Group Sax.
The group includes Ed Love, Mark Benson, Paul Haar and Scott Vicroy, who serve as the nucleus of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra sax section.
But lifted out of the orchestra, their focus is contemporary jazz literature, performing original arrangements of standard and not-so-standard jazz tunes.
The concert will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St. There is no admission fee, but donations are encouraged to help defray concert costs. Lunch will be available for purchase, or guests may bring their own. Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the church food pantry.
Love has served as music director of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra since 1979 and has been a key player in the Lincoln and Omaha music scene for many years. Benson is an adjunct professor of music at Peru State College and an active freelance musician in the Omaha area. Haar is a faculty member at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is recognized as one of the most versatile saxophonists in today’s musical scene, contributing his talent to both jazz and classical genres. Vicroy is a band director with the Lincoln Public Schools and has been a freelance woodwind performer in the Lincoln and Omaha area for over 30 years.
This unique saxophone ensemble was formed in 1995 and was inspired by the music of Bobby Watson’s 29th Street Sax Quartet, the British sax group, Itchy Fingers, and the World Sax Quartet.
The Feb. 7 concert will feature Omaha-based soloist Camille Metoyer Moten and her combo.