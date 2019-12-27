Group Sax welcomes the New Year at First Friday Jazz

The Jan. 3 First Friday Jazz concert welcomes the New Year with four of eastern Nebraska’s most accomplished saxophone players who perform under the label Group Sax.

The group includes Ed Love, Mark Benson, Paul Haar and Scott Vicroy, who serve as the nucleus of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra sax section.

But lifted out of the orchestra, their focus is contemporary jazz literature, performing original arrangements of standard and not-so-standard jazz tunes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The concert will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St. There is no admission fee, but donations are encouraged to help defray concert costs. Lunch will be available for purchase, or guests may bring their own. Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the church food pantry.