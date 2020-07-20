Granger Smith Railyard concert canceled because of COVID case increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Granger Smith concert set for the Railyard Thursday has been canceled due to the local increase in COVD-19 cases.

The concert by the Texas country singer would have been the first major show in Lincoln since March. But it was canceled following a meeting with city officials.

“We met with the city last week,” said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the company that manages the Railyard. “They were going to let us do it if we could pull off the spacing and seating.

"But with the current COVID rise in the city of Lincoln, the right thing to do was postpone the concert.”

The Railyard would have staged the show with reduced capacity and assigned seating, spaced apart to meet social distancing requirements, Martin said.

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

