You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Granger Smith Railyard concert canceled because of COVID-19 case increase
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Granger Smith Railyard concert canceled because of COVID-19 case increase

{{featured_button_text}}
Granger Smith

Granger Smith was scheduled to play a concert at the Railyard on Thursday, but an increase in COVID-19 cases led the show to be canceled.

 Courtesy photo

The Granger Smith concert set for the Railyard on Thursday has been canceled because of the local increase in COVID-19 cases.

The concert by the Texas country singer would have been the first major show in Lincoln since March. But it was canceled following a meeting with city officials.

“We met with the city last week,” said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the company that manages the Railyard. “They were going to let us do it if we could pull off the spacing and seating.

"But with the current COVID rise in the city of Lincoln, the right thing to do was postpone the concert.”

The Railyard would have staged the show with reduced capacity and assigned seating, spaced apart to meet social distancing requirements, Martin said.

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

From Lincoln to Beychella, 'Classical Bae' set to release debut single
Blues-rock guitarist Mike Zito bringing nationally touring live music back to Lincoln
Kiechel showcases work of UNL art students who didn't get shows because of virus

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News