Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby to play Lincoln arena next year

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11.
DaBaby, who had a breakout year in 2019 releasing the gold-certified “Baby On Baby,” and following it up with “KIRK,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
He is Grammy nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Suge,” the song he performed on “Saturday Night Live” last week.
That success landed the charismatic young rapper on Forbes magazine’s just-announced 2020 “30 Under 30” ranking, which list entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, scientists and others who have established themselves as cultural forces before age 30.
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, broke onto the Carolinas’ music scene in 2015, working under his first alias, Baby Jesus, releasing “God’s Work Resurrected” the next year. The prolific rapper released seven mixtapes in 2017 and 2018 before signing with Interscope Records.
“We’re excited to have another cutting-edge artist coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “We try to cover all genres of music, and DaBaby’s meteoric rise makes him one of the hottest artists in hip-hop.”
The DaBaby concert is promoted by Mammoth Live, the Lawrence, Kansas, company that brought Cardi B to the arena last year and books Pinewood Bowl in partnership with ASM Global, the arena’s management company.
Tickets for DaBaby’s show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets can be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.
The DaBaby show is the ninth concert and first hip-hop show announced for the arena in 2020. The other announced concerts, all now on sale, are Korn & Breaking Benjamin, Feb. 18; KISS, Feb. 25; Zac Brown Band, Feb. 29; Cher, April 20; Brantley Gilbert, April 30; Kane Brown, May 7; Elton John, June 9; and Maroon 5, Aug. 6.
