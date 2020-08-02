'Good Vibrations' from a distance — Concertgoers play it safe at Beach Boys' Pinewood Bowl show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston peeled off their masks as they strolled onto the Pinewood Bowl stage Sunday evening, waving to the 2,000 people scattered throughout the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

“We’ve got a show going on,” Love said as he picked up the microphone and the Beach Boys kicked into “Do It Again.”

Thirty-six songs and two hourlong sets later, the touring version of the iconic ’60s rock ’n’ roll band wrapped up the first in-person concert in Lincoln since March and one of the first anywhere since the coronavirus shut down entertainment nearly four months ago.

“We’re a little nervous,” Love said after a fast-paced “Surfin’ Safari.” “You’re only the second audience we’ve played for since March. At least somebody in Nebraska has the good sense to allow a concert.”

That “somebody” is the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which worked with ASM-Lincoln to craft a plan and seating arrangements for a safe show.

Capping attendance at 2,200, well under 50% of the venue's capacity, the seating was spread apart — about 5 feet between rows — in small pods of two, four and six seats with space between each pod.