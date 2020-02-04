You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Goo Goo Dolls to play Pinewood Bowl in August
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Goo Goo Dolls to play Pinewood Bowl in August

{{featured_button_text}}
The Goo Goo Dolls - Aug. 1

The Goo Goo Dolls will be at Pinewood Bowl Aug. 1.

 Robert E. Klein, Invision via AP

The Goo Goo Dolls' summer tour will bring the band through Lincoln.

The rockers will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 1 and will be joined by Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

Lincoln is the sixth date on the 29-stop tour, which kicks off July 23 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps up Sept. 5 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Local ticket presales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a press release, and the general public can purchase tickets Friday at 10 a.m.

Beach Boys coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl this summer

The Goo Goo Dolls are the third band to announce a summer concert at Pinewood Bowl in 2020, joining the Beach Boys (Aug. 2) and Vampire Weekend (Sept. 27).

Chris Stapleton coming back to Lincoln arena
Ticket sale date announced for Justin Bieber's Lincoln show

Upcoming concerts in Lincoln and the surrounding area:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News