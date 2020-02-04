Goo Goo Dolls to play Pinewood Bowl in August

The Goo Goo Dolls will be at Pinewood Bowl Aug. 1.
Robert E. Klein, Invision via AP
The Goo Goo Dolls' summer tour will bring the band through Lincoln.
The rockers will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 1 and will be joined by Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
Lincoln is the sixth date on the 29-stop tour, which kicks off July 23 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps up Sept. 5 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Local ticket presales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a press release, and the general public can purchase tickets Friday at 10 a.m.
The Goo Goo Dolls are the third band to announce a summer concert at Pinewood Bowl in 2020, joining the Beach Boys (Aug. 2) and Vampire Weekend (Sept. 27).
