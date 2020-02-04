Goo Goo Dolls to play Pinewood Bowl in August

The Goo Goo Dolls' summer tour will bring the band through Lincoln.

The rockers will play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 1 and will be joined by Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

Lincoln is the sixth date on the 29-stop tour, which kicks off July 23 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps up Sept. 5 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Local ticket presales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a press release, and the general public can purchase tickets Friday at 10 a.m.

The Goo Goo Dolls are the third band to announce a summer concert at Pinewood Bowl in 2020, joining the Beach Boys (Aug. 2) and Vampire Weekend (Sept. 27).

Upcoming concerts in Lincoln and the surrounding area:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

