Going to see Garth? What to expect inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday

Memorial Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for Saturday's Garth Brooks show, and concertgoers are urged not to wait until just before the 7 o'clock show to arrive.
The nearly 90,000 people who will be going inside need to clear security and have their tickets scanned, and then find their seats. Remember, this isn't like a Nebraska football game where the majority of people in attendance sit in the same seat every week.
And Saturday's concert will be the first time beer is sold in the stadium. Add in time in the beer line.
With COVID-19 cases rising, concertgoers are strongly urged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s other tips for enjoying the biggest concert in Lincoln history.
Before going to the stadium
Those heading to the concert are urged to check their mobile tickets before the concert.
To use mobile ticketing — in which your phone is your ticket — ticket holders should set up their phones with the Ticketmaster app, sign into their account, select the event and add your ticket to your phone’s digital wallet. To present it at the concert, just tap to call up the ticket.
Tickets can be sent to others within the TicketMaster app by selecting the transfer button and sending the tickets. Transfers should be made as early as possible.
Concertgoers are urged to have phones fully charged. Dead phone. No ticket. And don't wait until you're in a crowd to try to access the app. Tickets already in your digital wallet can be accessed even if cell signals and Wi-Fi are overwhelmed.
Screenshots and printouts will not be accepted for admission.
Finally, leave anything that doesn't comply with Nebraska's clear bag policy at your car.
Getting in
Fans should enter the gate indicated on their ticket. Scanners will allow patrons to only enter gates that match their seating locations. Those seated in South Stadium — Sections 12-20 — can only enter gates 1, 2 or 24. Those seated on field level — Sections A-U — can only enter gates 3, 15 or 24.
Because of construction on Nebraska's new football training center, fans will not be able to access the outside portion of the northeast corner of the stadium, including gates 15-18.
In some cases, construction may require you to walk all the way around the stadium to reach your gate if you don't plan in advance.
Field access will be restricted to field-level ticket holders, who should remain on field level throughout the evening. Club level and suite ticket holders will be restricted to only those levels.
Health and safety precautions
In accordance with guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Athletics is strongly urging those attending and working Saturday night to wear a facial covering that covers both mouth and nose while on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus and inside the stadium, including throughout Brooks’ performance.
Limited hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the stadium. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own mini bottles of hand sanitizer. High-touch areas will be cleaned frequently.
Concessions and tour merchandise
Food and beverage offerings will be available on all stadium levels. That includes beer, which will be sold at many locations. Tour merchandise also will be available on all stadium levels.
Cash payment options will be limited.
