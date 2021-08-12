Going to see Garth? What to expect inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday

Memorial Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for Saturday's Garth Brooks show, and concertgoers are urged not to wait until just before the 7 o'clock show to arrive.

The nearly 90,000 people who will be going inside need to clear security and have their tickets scanned, and then find their seats. Remember, this isn't like a Nebraska football game where the majority of people in attendance sit in the same seat every week.

And Saturday's concert will be the first time beer is sold in the stadium. Add in time in the beer line.

With COVID-19 cases rising, concertgoers are strongly urged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s other tips for enjoying the biggest concert in Lincoln history.

Before going to the stadium

Those heading to the concert are urged to check their mobile tickets before the concert.

To use mobile ticketing — in which your phone is your ticket — ticket holders should set up their phones with the Ticketmaster app, sign into their account, select the event and add your ticket to your phone’s digital wallet. To present it at the concert, just tap to call up the ticket.