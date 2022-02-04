Ghost, Volbeat deliver own brands of rock

A Scandinavian invasion hit Lincoln on Friday, as Sweden’s Ghost and Denmark’s Volbeat returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to deliver strong sets of their brands of rock.

First up on the co-headlining tour was the always good Volbeat, which brought an impressive 75 minutes of its heavy metal rock ‘n’ roll that blends ‘50s roots — the ‘roll part — with memorable melodies and heavy, riff-driven numbers.

That decade-spanning sound was showcased in the first few songs — with “Pelvis on Fire” cranking up the rock ‘n’ roll and “Temple of Ekur” powered by the heavy riffs.

Stepping up to an acoustic guitar on a stand, singer Michael Poulsen started a faithful take on Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” which segued into “Sad Man’s Tongue,” sounding like a revved-up version of “Folsom Prison Blues,” and ending with a set of slamming riffs that brought together the strands of the Volbeat sound.

A half-dozen songs from “Servant of the Mind,” Volbeat’s new album, were scattered through the 16-song set, including rock chart-toppers — the catchy “Wait a Minute My Girl” that featured a piano and sax that appeared from beneath the stage, and "Shotgun Blues.”

That headbanger kicked off a stretch of heavy-riff metal that was highlighted by the blistering solos of guitarist Rob Caggiano.

The piano and sax returned for the rollicking signature as Volbeat, anchored by drummer Jon Larsen, who rejoined the tour after being sidelined by COVID-19, wrapped up another very satisfying Lincoln performance.

Forty-five minutes later, the highly theatrical Ghost took the stage, which had been reset to resemble a Gothic church.

Led by Cardinal Copia, the white fright-masked character played by front man Tobias Forge, the cyberpunk-clad Nameless Ghouls and Ghoulettes launched into the yet-to-be released “Kaisarion,” a surprising, effective opener.

Then came the thundering “Rats,” as Ghost demonstrated why it is hailed as today’s leading new heavy-metal band.

Ghost blends prog elements into its two-guitar, two-keyboard metallic assault, creating gorgeous instrumental passage, which preceded “Cirice,” the Grammy-winning hit that saw Forge return to the stage clad in bat wings.

Among the highlights of Ghost’s 16-song, 70-minute set were the hooky “Hunter’s Moon” from the movie “Halloween Kills,” “Year Zero,” during which the charismatic, engaging Forge performed in a cardinal’s hat and robes, the chugging “Mummy Dust,” with confetti spewing, and a distinctive cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Opening the concert with 25 minutes of “Satanic doo-woo” was L.A.’s Twin Temple.

The husband-wife duo of singer Alexandra and guitarist Zachary James was augmented by a band that included piano and sax that entertainingly delivered a handful of early 1960’s style rock ‘n’ roll songs with titles such as “I’m Wicked,” “Sex Magick” and “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy.”

The songs were as silly as they were sultry. But Alexandra James is a fine Amy Winehouse-meets-Ronnie Spector singer and the old-school arrangements with the sax taking the lead truly rocked.

Friday's show was the first arena concert to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission.

Checking vaccination cards did not slow entrance for the crowd of 4,300. But, before the show, a long line of masked concert-goers waited in the ticket lobby to get rapid tests that would allow them to get in.

