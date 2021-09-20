 Skip to main content
Ghost and Volbeat to co-headline show at Lincoln arena
Ghost and Volbeat to co-headline show at Lincoln arena

  • Updated
Volbeat

Volbeat will join Ghost for a Feb.4 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. 

 Q Prime

Ghost and Volbeat will return to Lincoln Feb. 4 on a co-headlining tour that will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ghost, the costumed Swedish band, opened for Iron Maiden in 2017 delivering an entertaining 50-minute set that sandwiched its Best Heavy Metal Song Grammy winner “Cirice” between some tongue-in-cheek Satan-praising numbers from frontman Papa Emeritus and his group of masked Nameless Ghouls.

Denmark’s Volbeat was one of four bands in Slipknot’s Knotfest that played the arena in 2019. The group, led by Michael Paulson, injects '50s and ’60s music into its hard rock, sounding like a thrashy Johnny Cash and paying tribute to Elvis inside its screaming metal that has melodies, hooks and the roll missing from most metal.

Tickets for the show are $39.50 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The arena ticket office is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

The Ghost and Volbeat concert is the first arena concert that will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event for entry. As of now, neither the Oct. 15 Chris Stapleton concert or the Jan. 7 Eric Church concert will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Procedures for the implementation of the proof of vaccination or negative COVID test protocol have not yet been developed, Lorenz said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Husker News