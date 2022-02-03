Getting through COVID: Volbeat back on tour with pandemic album

Everything was going great for Volbeat for the first two shows on the co-headlining tour it launched with Ghost on Jan. 25. Then drummer Jon Larsen tested positive for COVID-19.

Canceling its Boise, Idaho show last Friday, the Danish rock band recruited Jon Dette, the former Anthrax and Slayer drummer, to fill in for Larsen.

“He flew in and only had 24 hours to figure out 17 songs,” Poulsen said Monday. “I don’t know how he managed to figure that out. He’s done one show with us (in Portland, Oregon on Saturday) ... He’ll be with us until our drummer tests negative.”

That may or may not be before Volbeat, Ghost and Twin Temple play Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday. But whether it’s Dette or Larsen behind the drumkit, six of the songs they’ll be playing will come from “Servant of the Mind,” the “pandemic” album that Volbeat released in early December.

“I wrote it during the lockdown,” Paulson said. “It only took me three months to write it. Usually it would take 1½ to 2 years because we’re always touring, going back and forth. I was at home and could sit in peace and quiet and not be interrupted by anything. … I just had a lot of inspiration. Before I knew it I had 13 new songs.”

Recorded in Denmark during quarantine, when international travel didn’t happen, the tracks for the album were sent to American guitarist Rob Caggiano, who added his solos to the hard-driving, riff-rooted songs that make up most of what Revolver calls “the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet.”

The hard-riffing metal songs also take Volbeat back to 2001, when Poulsen formed the band in Copenhagen.

“I remember being a teenager and going out and buying all the metal records,” Poulsen said. “Heavy metal, it’s all about the opening riff. I think that’s always been the signature in metal. In Volbeat music, a song can also start with vocals over open chords, like listening to Bruce Springsteen or something. On this album, there’s no doubt I brought the riffs back.”

In crafting the riffs, Poulsen reached back beyond his formation of Volbeat two decades ago and its heavy 2005 debut album.

“I love writing riffs,” he said. “t’s just in my DNA. Back in the day, when I was writing death metal for Dominus, it was all about the riff and then putting the growling on top of it. With Volbeat, it's been about finding the melody and putting the guitars underneath, too.

“It all depends on what happens when I pick up the guitar. A riff will come out and the rest of it will be like writing a metal song or a melody will come into my and I’ll be singing a part over open chords.”

One of those hard-grinding riffs kicks off “Shotgun Blues,” Volbeat’s new single that recently hit No 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock and Mediabase Active Rock charts, becoming the group’s 10th chart topper, giving Volbeat the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock chart by any artist based outside North America.

It will be in the Volbeat set Friday as will the ninth No. 1, as will be “Wait A Minute My Girl,” one of the open chord numbers in which Poulsen quotes a lyric from “All Shook Up,” the 1957 hit by one of his primary influences, Elvis Presley.

“It's such a huge part of the inspiration in Volbeat, the way I write music,” Poulsen said. “To me, it’s great fun to put some small quirks like that in it. It’s up to the fans to figure that out.”

“I think a lot of things contributed,” Poulsen said. “First of all, the Volbeat style came at the right time. We were not afraid of working. When we were first touring really had with Volbeat, we made nothing, we’d go out and come back with nothing.

“I remember our bass player sold his furniture to go on tour. We sacrificed everything we had, friends, girlfriends, family to go on tour. … We kind of felt we had something special. Maybe it was a matter of time for people to pick it up and understand it.”

But there’s more to making a career than just having a unique style and working hard to get the music in front of people on recordings, the radio and in live shows.

“It’s also understanding the money side of the music business, so all the vultures don’t f*** you over,” Poulsen said. “In my first band, Dominus, you’re young, understanding nothing and just signed the papers. It took a long time to figure out the whole thing, so we could at least come back home with something. It isn’t all rock and roll.”

Volbeat’s music is all rock and roll, as it incorporates styles and sounds from across the 65 years of music, spinning together rockabilly, to hard rock to heavy metal. That, Poulsen said, also explains why Volbeat has been able to consistently connect with listeners around the world for 20 years.

“We have a style that all generations can connect to, going back to their younger days, even teenagers,” Poulsen said. “People will hear Black Sabbath in Volbeat, Metallica, even Elvis. The youngsters, they can hear something special they can connect to. I think that’s the melodies and riffs. We have very young people at our shows and the old geezers and grandmas. I love that.”

Poulsen is hoping that he’ll be seeing those multi-generational crowds all over the world throughout 2022 and into 2023 as the hard touring Volbeat plans to make up for losing two years on the road.

“If Mother Nature will let us do it, we’ll do it,” Poulsen said. “It’s a large challenge to tour right now. If everything is getting back to something like normal, we’ll be out there. We’ll see what happens. But we will be in Lincoln Friday with one of the Jons playing the drums.”

