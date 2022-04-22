George Strait to play rare, record-setting arena show Saturday

Since Feb. 11, George Strait has played two shows to wrap up the Las Vegas residency he began last year, an arena concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, and returned to the Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show for a sold-out engagement at NRG Stadium.

As of now, the King of Country Music, who retired from “touring,” is slated to play just four more shows this year -- starting Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“He just doesn’t do them,” said arena General Manager Tom Lorenz. ... There aren’t that many more he’s doing this year. But we got one.”

Landing Saturday’s show took years, Lorenz said.

Strait's promoter, the Messina Group, has worked with Lorenz in bringing shows to Lincoln for many years. But getting Strait to come here was years in the making.

“This is always one we’ve asked about," Lorenz said. "We’ve been talking about this for four years or better. It got pushed back a little by COVID. But it all came together this winter and spring.”

Saturday’s show, which went on sale last year, is essentially sold out. As of Tuesday, only a few tickets remained. However, there are plenty of tickets available for Strait’s only other scheduled 2022 show, a July 30 date at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

While he hasn’t been touring, Strait has continued to record, releasing his 30th album “Honky Tonk Time Machine” in 2019. And last week, he picked up his first Country Music Television award for his version of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from “CMT Giants: Charley Pride,” the multi-artist tribute to the legendary artist who died in 2021.

“I can’t believe I won,” Strait said in a video. “This was really special for me because it was a tribute to the late Charley Pride, my friend.”

“Is Anybody Going to San Antone” hasn’t been part of Strait’s sets this year. Nor should anyone expect to hear it Saturday. He’s had 60 No. 1 hits and only does about 30 songs during his shows.

The 60 No. 1’s are the most for any country artist. But even more staggering, Strait has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, more than any country artist and ranking third among all artists behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

He has sold more than 70 million albums since his 1981 debut “Strait Country,” the album that introduced Strait as one of the leaders of a “new traditionalist” movement that was pulling country music back to its honky tonk roots.

Strait’s first hit, “Unwound” is a staple in his show, as are songs from the 1980s, like “The Chair,” “The Fireman” and “Ocean Front Property” which Strait played in his only previous Lincoln appearance at a Nebraska State Fair Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Strait’s most recent Nebraska show was at Omaha’s Qwest Center (now CHI Health Center) in 2010. Three years later, Strait began his “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour, which ended in 2014. Strait has done about 50 one-off dates, like the Lincoln show, and Las Vegas residencies since 2015.

Strait’s going to set another record Saturday. With the highest average ticket prices in the arena’s nine-year history, “we expect this will eclipse Paul McCartney’s record for having the highest gross,” Lorenz said.

Opening Saturday’s show will be Asleep at the Wheel, the venerable Western swing band which hasn’t played Lincoln for years. The Wheel, led by Ray Benson, the only original member still on the road, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It’s actually been 52 years since they formed, but COVID intervened.

The 10-time Grammy Award winners have released 31 albums, took the Country Music Association’s Touring Band of the Year Award in 1976 and were given the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.