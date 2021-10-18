George Strait to perform at Lincoln arena

George Strait will play Pinnacle Bank Arena April 23.

The concert will be a rare appearance by the “King of Country,” who keeps a light performing schedule, playing only about 50 dates since he officially retired from touring seven years ago.

It will also be a rare Strait appearance in Lincoln, who last played the Capital City during a Nebraska State Fair concert at Bob Devaney Sports Center in the 1980s.

“This is a huge honor for us to have the most celebrated country artist of the past 30 years come to entertain Lincoln," said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “This is something we’ve been working on for a long time. Pre-pandemic, we were talking about this. We had to put it off a little bit.”

Strait’s most recent Nebraska show was at the Qwest Center Omaha (now CHI Health Center) in 2010. Three years later, Strait began his “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour, which ended in 2014.

Strait holds the record for the most hits by any country artist, with 60 No. 1s, and is the most awarded artist in Country Music Association history with 23 trophies. He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, more than any other country artists, and ranks third among all artists behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He has sold more than 70 million albums.