George Strait to perform at Lincoln arena
breaking topical featured

George Strait to perform at Lincoln arena

2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Day 1

George Strait performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 1 in Austin, Texas. 

 Amy Harris, Invision/AP

George Strait will play Pinnacle Bank Arena April 23.

The concert will be a rare appearance by the “King of Country,” who keeps a light performing schedule, playing only about 50 dates since he officially retired from touring seven years ago.

It will also be a rare Strait appearance in Lincoln, who last played the Capital City during a Nebraska State Fair concert at Bob Devaney Sports Center in the 1980s.

“This is a huge honor for us to have the most celebrated country artist of the past 30 years come to entertain Lincoln," said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “This is something we’ve been working on for a long time. Pre-pandemic, we were talking about this. We had to put it off a little bit.”

Strait’s most recent Nebraska show was at the Qwest Center Omaha (now CHI Health Center) in 2010. Three years later, Strait began his “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour, which ended in 2014.

Strait holds the record for the most hits by any country artist, with 60 No. 1s, and is the most awarded artist in Country Music Association history with 23 trophies. He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, more than any other country artists, and ranks third among all artists behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He has sold more than 70 million albums.

The Lincoln show, tagged as “Strait To The Star City,” is slated for the week before Strait performs on two nights for the grand opening of the Moody Center, the University of Texas’ new arena. Strait’s other 2022 scheduled concerts are in Las Vegas, where he will continue a residency in February; in Little Rock, Arkansas; and at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March.

Earlier this month, Strait headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival, playing a hit-filled 29-song, two-hour set.

The arena was able to land the Strait concert in part because over the last eight years, Lincoln has established itself as a strong country market, most recently drawing more than 10,000 fans for a Kane Brown show and about 12,000 on Friday for Chris Stapleton.

In that time, the arena has also established a strong relationship with The Messina Group, which promotes Strait’s shows.

“We work often with The Messina Group,” Lorenz said. “We’ve been talking about George Strait with them for several years. They had success here with Kenny Chesney and other great artists, so they were open to the opportunity to do this. It was just a long process to get it done.”

Asleep at the Wheel, the Austin-based Western swing band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will open for Strait in Lincoln.

Tickets for the show are $49 to $500. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. American Express card members can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 through 10 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Strait’s show is the fifth announced arena concert for 2022. The other shows are Eric Church, Jan. 7; Ghost and Volbeat, Feb. 4; Elton John, March 27; and New Kids on the Block, June 11.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

