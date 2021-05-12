Garth Brooks to play Memorial Stadium this summer in Lincoln

Garth Brooks will play Memorial Stadium Aug. 14.
The show will be just the second concert ever at the 98-year-old stadium, which hosted Farm Aid III in 1987. Larry the Cable Guy did a comedy show there 12 years ago in the only other major entertainment event in the facility.
The concert will be presented in-the-round, with the stage in the center of the field, allowing sales of tickets for the entire bowl. With that seating arrangement, capacity for the show should be about 90,000.
Tickets for the show are $94.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 and the Ticketmaster app. There will be no ticket office or Ticketmaster outlet sales on May 21.
Tickets for the fifth announced show on Brooks’ stadium tour are expected to go quickly.
Last week, Brooks sold 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes for a July 10 show at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history.
Shows at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 18 and at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept 25 have each sold about 75,000 tickets, setting records for the largest entertainment event and the largest paid crowd, respectively.
The other announced shows for the tour are the first major concert to be held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on July 10, a 65,000-seat sellout and a sold-out appearance at Cheyenne’s Frontier Days.
Brooks last played Lincoln four years ago, doing five shows in three days at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Those shows sold, in total, 68,000 tickets.
At the end of the last show, an exhausted, ragged-voiced Brooks said: "I can’t know what the future holds, only God knows that. But if we get to tour again, I sure as hell would like to come back to Lincoln, Nebraska.”
That return has been in discussion with the University of Nebraska Athletics Department for about a year, said Senior Deputy Athletics Director Garrett Klassy.
The chance to bring in Brooks, a popular performer in the region surrounding Lincoln, prompted a university-wide effort to overcome the previous barriers for shows in the stadium.
“When you have an opportunity come up with Garth Brooks, you don’t pass it up,” Klassy said. “As the pandemic started we wanted to take a little different, outside-the-box approach to generating revenue, for us and the city, and doing a concert fit that.”
Brooks’ team estimates that his appearances, either in a stadium or doing multiple arena shows, have a $10 million to $15 million economic impact on each city. That might be even greater in Lincoln.
“This is like having, maybe bigger than having, an eighth home game,” Klassy said. “That was part of our motivation for doing this. We’re members of the community and we want to do what we can to help the economy and provide events for people to attend.”
The Brooks team has holds on Memorial Stadium for about a week before the show. “They’ll probably start putting the stage up three or four days before the show,” Klassy said.
Those days will be in the middle of Husker football fall camp. But Klassy said losing the stadium for a week won’t impact the team’s preparation for the season that will begin at Illinois two weeks after the show.
“We ran this by Coach Frost and, No. 1, he’s a big Garth fan,” Klassy said. “No. 2, having the indoor practice facility and the outdoor fields next to it, this won’t have any impact on the football team. We wouldn’t have done it if it would have.”
The concert will take place in compliance with any COVID-19 directed health measures that are in place on Aug. 14. Ticket purchasers assume all COVID risk.
Brooks’ concert, Gov. Pete Ricketts said, can be seen as a Nebraska celebration of the pandemic’s end.
“We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State,” Ricketts said in a prepared statement. “Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”
