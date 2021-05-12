Garth Brooks to play Memorial Stadium this summer in Lincoln

“This is like having, maybe bigger than having, an eighth home game,” Klassy said. “That was part of our motivation for doing this. We’re members of the community and we want to do what we can to help the economy and provide events for people to attend.”

The Brooks team has holds on Memorial Stadium for about a week before the show. “They’ll probably start putting the stage up three or four days before the show,” Klassy said.

Those days will be in the middle of Husker football fall camp. But Klassy said losing the stadium for a week won’t impact the team’s preparation for the season that will begin at Illinois two weeks after the show.

“We ran this by Coach Frost and, No. 1, he’s a big Garth fan,” Klassy said. “No. 2, having the indoor practice facility and the outdoor fields next to it, this won’t have any impact on the football team. We wouldn’t have done it if it would have.”

The concert will take place in compliance with any COVID-19 directed health measures that are in place on Aug. 14. Ticket purchasers assume all COVID risk.

Brooks’ concert, Gov. Pete Ricketts said, can be seen as a Nebraska celebration of the pandemic’s end.