Garth Brooks stadium tour to be reassessed after Lincoln show

The Garth Brooks concerts at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium Saturday and Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 will go on as scheduled. Following the Lincoln concert, however, the remainder of the dates on the stadium tour will be reassessed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Brooks’ next announced show is Sept. 4 in Seattle, three weeks after the Lincoln concert that will bring more than 86,000 people into Memorial Stadium. Tickets will not be sold for the Seattle concert until “we are sure we can play the date,” according to a news release.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in the news release. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year.”

Two September Brooks concerts, at Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium on the 18th and Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on the 25th, are already sold out. Tickets for October concerts in Baltimore and Boston are now on sale.

This week's Kansas City show will take place with the city under a renewed mask mandate that covers indoor places of public accommodation. The mandate, reinstituted Monday, does not address outdoor venues and events.