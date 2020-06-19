Garth Brooks drive-in concert coming to Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garth Brooks is coming to the Lancaster Event Center June 27 — on the big screen.

The event center is one of 300 “drive-ins” across the country where Brooks’ concert will be broadcast at dusk.

“As soon as we heard about it, we thought ‘We can do this,’” said Event Center managing director Amy Dickerson. “We’re going to have it in the grandstand area we haven’t even opened up yet. We’re flying in two big screens and a concert sound system.”

With a capacity for 800 cars, the Event Center will be the largest Nebraska venue for the drive-in concert. It’s also slated to show at the Twin Creek Cinema in Bellevue and the TK-Starlight Drive In in Neligh.

“They’re pretty excited about us doing it,” Dickerson said.

Brooks announced the “World’s Largest Drive-In Concert” on “Good Morning America” last week.