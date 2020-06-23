Garth Brooks' drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center is sellout

The Garth Brooks “World’s Largest Drive-in Concert” show at Lancaster Event Center is sold out.
Some of the 300 locations where the Brooks concert is playing have a second screening of the concert set for later Saturday night. But because the Event Center’s concert won’t begin until dusk -- about 9:15 p.m. -- a second show would have had to start around midnight, which was too late, said Event Center general manager Amy Dickerson.
Brooks and the Event Center sold 800 tickets at $100 per car for Saturday’s concert, which will be shown on two large screens. A concert sound system will provide the sound for those seated outside their cars and in a “lawn chair group seating” section that will be marked off on the parking lot.
The show will also be broadcast by closed-circuit FM radio for those who choose to sit in their vehicles.
Unlike most locations, the Event Center will be holding a pre-party before the concert screening. It will feature Omaha country band Silas Creek with food trucks on the grounds and beverage sales. The pre-party begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 o'clock.
The concert is the first major event for the Event Center since the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues in March.
