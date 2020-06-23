You are the owner of this article.
Garth Brooks' drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center is sellout
Garth Brooks' drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center is sellout

Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017

Garth Brooks performs Friday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

The Garth Brooks “World’s Largest Drive-in Concert” show at Lancaster Event Center is sold out.

Some of the 300 locations where the Brooks concert is playing have a second screening of the concert set for later Saturday night. But because the Event Center’s concert won’t begin until dusk -- about 9:15 p.m. -- a second show would have had to start around midnight, which was too late, said Event Center general manager Amy Dickerson.

Brooks and the Event Center sold 800 tickets at $100 per car for Saturday’s concert, which will be shown on two large screens. A concert sound system will provide the sound for those seated outside their cars and in a “lawn chair group seating” section that will be marked off on the parking lot.

The show will also be broadcast by closed-circuit FM radio for those who choose to sit in their vehicles.

Unlike most locations, the Event Center will be holding a pre-party before the concert screening. It will feature Omaha country band Silas Creek with food trucks on the grounds and beverage sales. The pre-party begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 o'clock.

The concert is the first major event for the Event Center since the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues in March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

