Garth Brooks concert gives glimpse of beer sales in Memorial Stadium

The beer is a small piece to the fan experience puzzle, but make no mistake, it is a part of it.

“We’re the greatest fans in the nation,” Tippin said. “We deserve a beer.”

Of course, it’s not nearly as simple as just installing a few taps in the concession stands at Memorial Stadium, which has its share of ergonomic shortcomings even without beer. With its cramped rows that stretch out over several dozen seats, the stadium is not the most convenient place to get up and buy a hot dog, let alone a beer.

Klassy is well aware of the challenges, be it a football game or a concert.

“We host events with 85,000 people seven times a year,” he said, acknowledging that Saturday’s concert might be a little bigger. “Memorial Stadium presents some unique challenges. The north and south end zones have a lot of fans so we use a lot of hawkers in the stands. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

That just goes to confirm what the university is saying — that beer isn’t yet being considered for Husker gamedays. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t use Saturday’s concert as an experiment to see how the old stadium — with beer being poured — would hold up to the ultimate stress test.