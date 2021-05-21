 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium is a sellout in less than 90 minutes
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium is a sellout in less than 90 minutes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017

Garth Brooks performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017. On Aug. 14, he'll become the first artist to do a solo concert at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Garth Brooks took the stage with a performance of his classic tune, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

#GarthBrooks

#TheEllenShow

#Ellen

The Aug. 14 Garth Brooks Memorial Stadium concert is a sellout.

More than 83,000 tickets were sold for the show, which will be the largest attended concert in Nebraska history. About 67,000 people attended Farm Aid III in 1987, the only other concert to take place in Memorial Stadium.

More than 70,000 tickets for Brooks’ concert were sold in 47 minutes Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By 11:30 a.m. -- 90 minutes after tickets went on sale -- all the tickets had been snatched up.

The concert will be presented in-the-round, with the stage near the center of the field, allowing sales of tickets for the entire bowl. At $94.95, including tax and handling fees, the 83,000 tickets brought in $7.9 million Friday.

The Memorial Stadium show became the fifth sellout on Brooks’ 2021 stadium tour, joining Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium (50,000), Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium (75,000), Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (75,000) and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium (65,000).

Brooks last played Lincoln four years ago, doing five shows in three days at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Those shows sold, in total, 68,000 tickets.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek almost died of Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News