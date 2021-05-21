Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium is a sellout in less than 90 minutes

The Aug. 14 Garth Brooks Memorial Stadium concert is a sellout.

More than 83,000 tickets were sold for the show, which will be the largest attended concert in Nebraska history. About 67,000 people attended Farm Aid III in 1987, the only other concert to take place in Memorial Stadium.

More than 70,000 tickets for Brooks’ concert were sold in 47 minutes Friday morning.

By 11:30 a.m. -- 90 minutes after tickets went on sale -- all the tickets had been snatched up.

The concert will be presented in-the-round, with the stage near the center of the field, allowing sales of tickets for the entire bowl. At $94.95, including tax and handling fees, the 83,000 tickets brought in $7.9 million Friday.

The Memorial Stadium show became the fifth sellout on Brooks’ 2021 stadium tour, joining Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium (50,000), Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium (75,000), Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (75,000) and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium (65,000).

Brooks last played Lincoln four years ago, doing five shows in three days at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Those shows sold, in total, 68,000 tickets.

