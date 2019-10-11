“An Evening of Mystery and Magic” was the theme for the annual Opera Gala, hosted by the UNL Friends of Opera board of directors Sept. 22 in the Country Club of Lincoln’s grand ballroom.
Mystery and magic abounded throughout the evening. Guests enjoyed a delicious four-course meal, wine raffle, live auction and an outstanding musical performance by the UNL opera students and staff.
A highlight of the Gala performance was Matthew Clegg’s presentation from "The Gambler’s Son." Composed by Tyler Goodrich White to a libretto by Laura White, UNL will present the world premiere of "The Gambler’s Son" Nov. 15 and 17 at Kimball Recital Hall.
Adapted from Mari Sandoz’s 1960 novel, "Son of the Gamblin’ Man," this new opera tells the story of the founding of Cozad, Nebraska, of its larger-than-life founder John J. Cozad, and of Cozad’s son, the illustrious American painter, Robert Henri.
Proceeds from the Opera Gala fundraiser will enhance the UNL opera program through scholarships, community outreach, guest clinicians and various other needs. In addition to the Gala, the community can donate to the opera program by becoming a member of Friends of Opera for the 2019-2020 season. For more information, see friendsofopera.org.