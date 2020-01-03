Fry Street Quartet to perform Jan. 16

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present the Fry Street Quartet in concert Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q streets.
The Fry Street Quartet has been hailed by the New York Times as “a triumph of ensemble playing.” This multi-faceted string quartet will present a program of masterworks and of visionary composers of our time, including Beethoven, Libby Larsen and Amy Beach.
A pre-concert lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for students, and are available in advance from the Lied Center ticket office, 402-472-4747, liedcenter.org/events or at the door. A reception will immediately follow the concert. For more information, see lfcm.us.