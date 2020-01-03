Fry Street Quartet to perform Jan. 16

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present the Fry Street Quartet in concert Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q streets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fry Street Quartet has been hailed by the New York Times as “a triumph of ensemble playing.” This multi-faceted string quartet will present a program of masterworks and of visionary composers of our time, including Beethoven, Libby Larsen and Amy Beach.

A pre-concert lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for students, and are available in advance from the Lied Center ticket office, 402-472-4747, liedcenter.org/events or at the door. A reception will immediately follow the concert. For more information, see lfcm.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.