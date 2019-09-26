It started with Pink at Omaha’s CHI Health Center in May and wrapped up at the Zoo Bar with Charly Bliss on Saturday.
It being one of the biggest summers for live music ever in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska -- four months that kept me going to shows nearly every week, where I saw, at minimum 75 bands and solo artists in nearly every genre.
My 15 favorite shows of those 75 (I had 16 on my initial list and ended up dropping Cher) were:
Pink, CHI Health Center, Omaha. Pink did almost the identical show at the Omaha arena that she performed in 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was, as always for Pink, great -- an entertaining combination of aerial stagecraft, superb singing and her irrepressible personality. I’ll see her anytime I can.
The Avett Brothers, Pinewood Bowl. A perfect match of artist and venue, The Avett Brothers opened the Pinewood season with a brilliant two hours that shifted from old timey stomps to country ballads, yodeling and rock ‘n roll.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Zoo Bar. The pairing of roots rocker Alvin and Texas visionary country singer Gilmore was, to say the least, inspired -- and their second visit to the Zoo Bar was just as good as their first a year ago.
L7 and Le Butcherettes, Slowdown. ‘90s female metal meets pop monsters L7 proved to have not lost a beat in their return while Teri Gender Bender and her punk band Le Butcherettes tore through an opening set that was disappointing only because it was 30-minutes long.
Carrie Underwood, Pinnacle Bank Arena. The most impressively staged show in Lincoln so far this year found Underwood and her all-female support acts paying tribute to women in country -- and Carrie once again proving that the genre’s best female singer, period. End of story.
Mavis Staples, Zoofest. The legendary Miss Staples, who’s now 80, has done Lincoln and Omaha shows over the last five or six years. But none have been better than the hour of gospel/soul/rock that she brought to 14th street in July.
Cardi B, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Chaotic on the floor by all reports (I was safely hidden away in the loge for this one), and short in duration, Cardi B showed why she’s the hottest rapper going -- not just from social media, but via her mad skills on the mic and the connection she has with her loyal audience.
Tenacious D., Pinewood Bowl. Who’da thought that Jack Black and Kyle Gann’s comedy rock band would draw the biggest crowd of the year to Pinewood, much less put on Lincoln’s best rock show of the year? Not me. But that’s just what happened.
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Buck’s Bar & Grill, Waterloo. My old pal Baird of Georgia Satellites fame brought his band, featuring guitarist Warner Hodges of Jason and the Scorchers, to the bar in tiny Waterloo and delivered exactly what you’d expect -- 90 minutes of not-so-serious Southern-tinged rock n’ roll.
Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss, Pinewood Bowl. Willie cancelled a bunch of shows just after he played Lincoln in early August for health reasons. But the 86-year-old was in good form at Pinewood and, as for Krauss, wow, can she ever sing.
Courtney Barnett, Maha Music Festival. That was rock ‘n’ roll -- my biggest reaction to Courtney Barnett’s 75 minutes on the Maha main stage. The Australian led her power trio through her distinctive Velvet Underground-meets-garage-rock genre with her narrative vocals and guitar slinging.
Lizzo, Maha Music Festival. Maha got lucky and wound up having Lizzo, the hottest artist of the summer, power its first sellout and close the two-day fest with a propulsive performance that showcased her rapping, singing and dancing.
Shonen Knife, Bourbon Theatre. I’ve loved Shonen Knife for a quarter century and the Japanese female trio never disappoints. They were perfectly charming and so much fun in the Rye Room -- and I got a great T-shirt.
Steely Dan, Pinewood Bowl. The most musically sophisticated show ever at Pinewood, Steely Dan delivered its hits and some deep catalog songs with high style and stunning musicianship.
Charly Bliss, Zoo Bar, Lincoln Calling. The Brooklyn power pop band got moved inside because of Saturday’s thunderstorm, which made its show even more fun to see. Eva Hendricks is a great singer,
And the fall is about to get off with a bang with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, Guns N’ Roses and Bob Dylan at Pinnacle Bank Arena during an eight-day stretch next month.