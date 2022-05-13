From Pinewood to Pinnacle: Earth, Wind & Fire concert moves inside for the second time

Tuesday would have been a near perfect night at Pinewood Bowl — a 70 degree evening for a classic rock concert from Lincoln favorites, Styx and REO Speedwagon.

Saturday appears to be the same, a very nice forecast for a concert in the park, this time from Earth, Wind & Fire.

But Tuesday’s concert didn’t happen at Pinewood Bowl. Neither will Saturday’s. They were moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“The number one thing is it’s disappointing,” arena production manager Don Adams said of the moves minutes before George Thorogood hit the stage in the arena Tuesday. “We want to do the shows at the bowl. But we have to put peoples’ safety and maintaining the park as the top priority.

“Moving the production isn’t hard. This place is laid out so well for doing shows and we know how to do them. It’s just disappointing.”

This week’s shows had to move after early May storms dropped nearly three inches of rain on Pioneers Park, washing dirt from construction projects throughout the sloped amphitheater.

Tuesday’s crowd of 4,200 would have filled the bowl — its seated capacity is 4,500 — and would have resulted in chairs sitting on the mud-covered grass from the stage to the top of the bowl. That could have damaged the grass and grounds to a point that threatened the use of the bowl for concerts for the remainder of the year.

If there’s a plus to the move, it involves the production of the shows. In short, more can be done in the arena than at Pinewood Bowl, where the roof and structure can hold a limited amount of trusses used for lighting and other production elements.

“The rigging capacity and rigging options are so much greater in here. I can put up more toys,” Adams said.

In the case of the Earth, Wind & Fire’s August 2018 concert, which was moved to the arena because of inclement weather, the additional toys included a lighting truss that couldn’t have been hung at Pinewood.

That truss allowed for the entire production, including a rear projection screen that would have been difficult to see until it got very dark at Pinewood and multi-tiered staging, to be effectively utilized for the show.

That will also be the case Saturday, when Verdine White, who in 1970, joined the band his older brother Maurice founded a year earlier, brings the 12-person band back to Lincoln.

From the mid-70s through the early 80s, Earth, Wind & Fire was one of the most popular bands on the planet, riding a string of hits that ran from 1975’s No. 1 smash “Shining Star” through “Sing a Song,” “Got to Get You into My Life” and “Boogie Wonderland” to 1981’s “Let’s Groove.”

After nearly 50 years, nine Grammy Awards and 90 million albums sold, Earth, Wind & Fire continues to play highly praised shows around the globe. Verdine White told the Journal Star four years ago the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were planning to make a new album, but that process was slowed by the pandemic.

About 3,000 tickets had been sold for the Earth, Wind & Fire Pinewood show. It remains to be seen how much that total will increase with the move, which often leads to speculation that sales will increase because it will be inside the arena.

“It’s really tough to say whether moving increases ticket sales,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “I think it evens out – that there are as many people who don’t want to see it inside as there are those who come because it’s inside.”

That notion was borne out Tuesday. Around 4,000 tickets had been sold for the concert when the move was announced last week. An additional 200 to 250 tickets were sold for the arena show, most of them “walk-ups” – a number that likely would have been matched had the concert remained at the bowl.

The biggest challenge in moving the shows is revamping the seating arrangements. Because the arena floor isn’t as wide or deep as Pinewood Bowl, seats can’t simply be directly transferred.

Instead, with the first moves of shows in 2017, arena ticket managers created a seating plan that puts the Pit and Bison sections from Pinewood on the floor and moves the Elk section to the lower bowl.

“What’s good about it is when the seats at the back of the bowl are moved to the sides, people are a lot closer to the stage,” Adams said.

Watching Tuesday’s show from three different sections – one on the floor and two in the lower bowl, Adams’ observation is more than confirmed. Put simply, the seats in section 119, which were occupied by Elk ticket holders, were as good, if not better than the Bison section floor tickets.

The move inside didn’t put a damper on the show – from the bands to the audience, which appeared to enjoy the performance, and consume the amount of adult beverages, as it would have outside.

“In the big picture, (moving the shows) is a good, safe transfer for everybody,” Adams said. “We don’t ever want to do it. But when we have to, it works.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

