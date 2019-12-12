From Lubbock to Lincoln, Flatland Cavalry bringing its Texas music to Bourbon Friday

Cleto Cordero was more than a little nervous and hyped up Saturday night.
He and his band, Flatland Cavalry, were about to play in front of the biggest crowd they’ve seen in their four years together -- 16,000 people packed into a sold-out AT&T Center in San Antonio to see Luke Combs and the opening combo from Lubbock.
“We rehearsed over the last month and kind of got ourselves mentally prepared,” Cordero said of the band’s first big show. “But when you go out there, it’s something you couldn’t have known what it would be like until you’re there. At that point, you don’t have time to be nervous, you’ve just got to play.”
And play they did, running through a set that included their version of John Denver’s “Country Roads.”
“Hearing that many people screaming along to the words of that song is kind of overwhelming,” Cordero said. “It’s bizarre, you can feel it on your skin.”
There won’t be 16,000 people singing along with Flatland Cavalry Friday at the Bourbon Theatre. But those who come to the show will get the same hard-to-classify blend of country, rock and singer/songwriter-style songs that put the young band right in the middle of the new Lone Star sound.
“Bands from Texas, I guess, there’s a different sound,” Cordero said. “It’s hard to put your thumb on it. But it’s Texas music, a lot of people down here call it that.”
That musical mix came naturally to Cordero, from the time he was a little kid.
“I grew up listening to mainstream country radio,” he said. “My parents always had a radio on in the house and when we were driving in the car. I guess I just soaked it up like a sponge. Then, when I started listening to rock, my dad introduced me to Creedence Clearwater Revival. It blew my mind open, that there was so much other music out there.”
Cordero started playing guitar at 14, adding more rock to the mixture, and began writing songs at 17, while he was still in high school.
His lyrical inspirations included Texans Robert Earl Keen and Randy Rogers along with George Strait, Pat Green and Alan Jackson, names he drops in “Old School,” the song that this summer topped the Texas Regional Radio chart, Flatland Cavalry’s first No. 1. single.
Flatland Cavalry got its start when Cordero, who’d written a bunch of songs, hooked up with a bunch of fellow Texas Tech students and put together the band.
Landing gigs at Blue Light Live, “the cradle of the Lubbock scene,” in Cordero’s words, Flatland Cavalry got a song on the local country station and things took off for the still new band.
“All our college friends would come down to see us, then we started getting lots of locals, who we didn’t know,” Cordero said. “We got picked up by a booking agency and since then, we’ve been out playing. “We’ve gone from being in school to being on the road.”
Flatland Cavalry has found time to record a couple albums, 2016’s “Humble Folks,” which hit the lower reaches of the Billboard country albums chart and this year’s “Homeland Insecurity,” which sounds like a political album but isn’t.
The band’s Bourbon set will be drawn from those two albums with one or two covers. “Country Roads” will likely be thrown in.
“We’re tinkering with it like we’re a bunch of grown men playing with LEGOs,” Cordero said. “We’re trying to come up with a set we can play for a leg of a tour. We’re changing it a little every night.”
So what will those who turn up at the Bourbon to check out Flatland Cavalry get?
“It’s a high energy show starting out, then there’s some stuff that’s slow, somber and kind of melancholy,” Cordero said. “We try to take the crowd through what life has to offer, up and down, fast and slow through the whole 90 minutes.
“We want people to feel something. The more shows we play, the more people we meet, I realize they’re not there for you to feel good. They’re there for you to make them feel better, to feel something, to get something from the music. It’s an act of service, kind of.”
Cordero said he’s anxious to play the Bourbon, which he’s heard about from Rogers and other Red Dirt acts that have played there. He’s not as nervous to play the club as he was opening for Combs.
But, he said, “sometimes it’s harder to play in front of 100 people than 10,000.”
