From Lubbock to Lincoln, Flatland Cavalry bringing its Texas music to Bourbon Friday

Flatland Cavalry got its start when Cordero, who’d written a bunch of songs, hooked up with a bunch of fellow Texas Tech students and put together the band.

Landing gigs at Blue Light Live, “the cradle of the Lubbock scene,” in Cordero’s words, Flatland Cavalry got a song on the local country station and things took off for the still new band.

“All our college friends would come down to see us, then we started getting lots of locals, who we didn’t know,” Cordero said. “We got picked up by a booking agency and since then, we’ve been out playing. “We’ve gone from being in school to being on the road.”

Flatland Cavalry has found time to record a couple albums, 2016’s “Humble Folks,” which hit the lower reaches of the Billboard country albums chart and this year’s “Homeland Insecurity,” which sounds like a political album but isn’t.

The band’s Bourbon set will be drawn from those two albums with one or two covers. “Country Roads” will likely be thrown in.

“We’re tinkering with it like we’re a bunch of grown men playing with LEGOs,” Cordero said. “We’re trying to come up with a set we can play for a leg of a tour. We’re changing it a little every night.”