From Lincoln to Beychella, 'Classical Bae' set to release debut single

Ezinma’s breakthrough came when her cover of Future’s “Mask Off,” part of the rapper’s #MaskOffChallenge, took off online, garnering hundreds of thousands of YouTube views, millions more on Instagram and Twitter, and a Facebook invitation from an impressed Beyonce.

Ezinma worked for her for three years. She joined Beyonce near the end of her Formation World Tour and was with her during the release of “Lemonade.”

“Watching the greatest entertainer in the world work and build a show blew my mind," she said.

She said playing in a band with all women musicians of color was inspiring and built her confidence.

It also helped Ezinma land her recording deal with Universal Decca Gold. And she’s collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Yo-Yo Ma, Kendrick Lamar, Joshua Bell, Clean Bandit, Mac Miller and A$AP Ferg.

“Beyonce reaching out, then working with all these different artists, I guess I’m doing the right thing,” she said.

Growing up as the daughter of Black Guyanese father Colin Ramsay and German-American mother Lisa, Meredith experienced prejudice and cultural isolation in Lincoln, particularly in the realms of ballet and classical music.