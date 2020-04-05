From Lincoln music camp to Hawaii — Grace Lundy to sing on 'American Idol' on Sunday

“The first audition was probably the most nervous I was the whole time,” Lundy said. “You’re singing and you make eye contact with Katy Perry, who’s watching you and listening to you sing. It’s strange, but it’s cool.

“They said they liked me and everything. That’s where I got my golden ticket to Hollywood. It was super cool.”

About a month after the Milwaukee audition, Lundy flew to Los Angeles, where she got caught up in an “Idol” whirlwind that's commonly referred to as "Hollywood Week."

“It was crazy,” she said. “The whole week was total madness. You’re always on the go and working toward your next performance. As soon as you find out you’ve made it through, you start working on the next one. I got, like, eight hours of sleep the whole week. I was exhausted. But it was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

In her first round of competition, Lundy sang Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” Teaming up with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay in the duet round, Lundy played guitar while they sang Rihanna’s “Stay.”

“That was a risk me and him took,” she said. “He was one of the coolest people I met there.”

In round three, Lundy sang “Liability” by Lorde.