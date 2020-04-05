From Lincoln music camp to Hawaii — Grace Lundy to sing on 'American Idol' on Sunday

In October 2017, Grace Lundy walked into the first Inspire to Dream Music Camp at Turbine Flats, carrying an acoustic guitar and ready to be discovered.
She was indeed. The three days of writing songs and making a recording with about a dozen other high school students and industry professionals caught the eye of Ashton Combs, the former Lincoln songwriter now living in Atlanta who puts on the annual camp.
"From the moment I saw her walk into the music camp, there was a chemistry and energy there," Combs said. "She is very talented."
That talent continues to blossom. Two years later, Lundy, a 2019 Lincoln Southeast High School graduate, traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to audition for the current season of "American Idol."
She earned a ticket to Hollywood and will appear on the long-running competitive-singing contest Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.
"I always wanted to be on ‘American Idol,'" Lundy said. “I watched it with my dad growing up a lot. Back when I did that camp, I don’t know if I would have made it through. I didn’t have any confidence. In the last year, though, I’ve got some confidence and I did it.”
In Milwaukee, the very nervous 18-year-old took the microphone and put her vocal spin on Kodaline’s “All I Want.”
“The first audition was probably the most nervous I was the whole time,” Lundy said. “You’re singing and you make eye contact with Katy Perry, who’s watching you and listening to you sing. It’s strange, but it’s cool.
“They said they liked me and everything. That’s where I got my golden ticket to Hollywood. It was super cool.”
About a month after the Milwaukee audition, Lundy flew to Los Angeles, where she got caught up in an “Idol” whirlwind that's commonly referred to as "Hollywood Week."
“It was crazy,” she said. “The whole week was total madness. You’re always on the go and working toward your next performance. As soon as you find out you’ve made it through, you start working on the next one. I got, like, eight hours of sleep the whole week. I was exhausted. But it was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”
In her first round of competition, Lundy sang Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” Teaming up with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay in the duet round, Lundy played guitar while they sang Rihanna’s “Stay.”
“That was a risk me and him took,” she said. “He was one of the coolest people I met there.”
In round three, Lundy sang “Liability” by Lorde.
“That was probably the best I’ve done,” she said. “Toward the end of the week, I was doubting everything. Once I convinced myself not to compare myself to other voices, and then to hear that famous people were liking my singing, that gave me confidence.
“It was also nerve-wracking. They’re always cutting it down. Eventually you’re going to get cut unless you win the whole show.”
One of those rooting hardest for Lundy to win, or at least move on after Sunday, will be Combs.
“I’ll put my money on Grace any day, for real,” Combs said. “I believe in Grace. ... I’ll do whatever I can to help her career.”
To that end, Lundy will be on the second single that Combs will release from his forthcoming album and “we’re working to get her down here to Atlanta so we can work on her project. This coronavirus has put a pause on that.”
The pause, however, will only be temporary for Lundy, who writes and records songs, most often with other young Lincoln musicians, and frequently performs at Crescent Moon Coffee.
“Music is the only thing I want to pursue as a career,” Lundy said. "I can’t see myself doing anything else. That’s kind of been the plan for years. This just makes it more so. Getting into the top 40 (American Idol contestants this year) is a huge deal.”
Lundy will be watching Sunday’s “Hawaii Showcase and Final Judgment” episode that was shot at Aulani, a Disney resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, at home, where she’ll see herself sing on TV for the first time.
“I’ve seen myself in the background, standing around talking,” she said about commercials promoting the show. “It’s so weird. You see yourself on TV and you pick out all the little things you’re doing. They caught me crying once. I was like, ‘I’m crying on national TV.’ Great.”
Regardless of how the competition comes out, Lundy said, her “American Idol” experience has been more than satisfying.
“I never thought ‘I’m going to do this.’ I didn’t think I could,” she said. “But to do it, and have it go this well so far, it is 100% a dream come true.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!