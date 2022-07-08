From juke joints to Zoofest: 88-year-old blues survivor Bobby Rush ready to entertain Lincoln

Bobby Rush had pulled his car over on the side of a Mississippi road Monday, ready to talk about coming to play ZooFest.

The Grammy-winning 88-year-old blues man hadn’t had much sleep after a show the night before. But he had things to do on Independence Day before he and his band could head out from Jackson to Lincoln for Friday’s show.

“I’ve heard about it,” said Rush, who on Friday will become the oldest performer ever to make his ZooFest debut.

That’s not really a surprise as Rush, one of the last original Chicago blues men — unlike Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and his friend Buddy Guy — didn’t didn’t “cross over” to white audiences until the last few years, spending most of his career as the “King of the Chitlin’ Circuit,” the array of juke joints across the South that cater to Black people.

“I’m a survivor,” he said. “Anybody can survive with a record and $1 million. When you survive with no record and no money. That’s a survivor.”

Rush’s life, which he chronicled in a compellingly readable autobiography, “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story,” couldn’t have been dreamed up by a novelist intent on capturing the life of a Black blues man.

Born Emmet Ellis Jr. in Homer, Louisiana, the son of sharecropping parents and a preacher father, Rush grew up in the Jim Crow South, enduring the worst of segregation and racial discrimination.

Starting out playing a “diddley bow,” a single stringed instrument attached to the wall of the house, the guitar-loving Emmet became a professional musician as a teenager, joining a minstrel show for a short time and adopting his stage name so as not to disrespect his father, sneaking to clubs and juke-joints by showing his “age” via a mustache made from matchstick ash.

After the family moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Rush befriended legendary slide guitarist Elmore James and played around the South with him and Little Walter, among others, meeting on those travels Wolf and Waters.

In Memphis, Rufus Thomas and Albert King helped the young man on his route through the blues. Moving to Chicago in the early 1950s, he formed a band that included Freddie King and, a few years later, Luther Allison.

An addition to the who’s who of blues who crossed paths with Rush is James Brown, who treated Rush very badly — something he talks about in the book, which, unlike most musician memoirs, appears to pull no punches.

“I’m telling you this for the first time,” he said. “… There’s some men and things I don’t talk about in the book. But people can read between the lines. When I look back at my life, there are some things I did wrong, but I didn’t know better. I have no regrets about it.”

Despite playing steadily around Chicago’s West Side, Rush had to work a hotdog stand, run a BBQ joint and collected scrap metal to support his family and didn’t see a record come out until 1964’s deep blues 45 “Someday.”

In 1971, Rush had his first national hit with “Chicken Head,” a funky grinder that set the template for what he labeled “folk funk.” Eight years later came his debut album,” Rush Hour,” a sadly overlooked collection that’s now hailed as one of the prime blues albums of its era.

In 1983, Rush’s lascivious “Sue” sold more than a million records and launched him toward becoming the “King of the Chitlin’ Circuit” and triggering a move to Jackson, Mississippi, to be closer to the juke joints that he played 200 nights a year.

In the 2000s, appearances in documentaries, including an episode of Martin Scorsese’s PBS series “The Blues,” raised Rush’s visibility. He landed his first Grammy nomination in 2000, got another in 2014 and subsequently two Traditional Blues Grammys as he, at last, “crossed over.”

Along the way, Rush was shot, jailed, escaped when his BBQ restaurant blew up, was severely injured in a bus accident, survived a bout with COVID-19 and, most tragically, has lost three of his children to sickle cell anemia.

Yet he has persevered to achieve his greatest level of mainstream success in his late 80s.

“What’s kept me going?” he responded before the question was finished. “I didn’t get any help from most people to get anywhere. I had to do it on my own. Some people told me I couldn’t do it. You don’t tell Bobby Rush what he can’t do. With all the tragedy in my life, you just keep going. I want people to take that from my life and use it for them.”

Keeping going, Rush said, is pursuing his God-given vision of working hard, doing things right to connect with people.

“I learned this from my dad,” he said. “ I remember in 1957, my dad was building a church. He called me Junior. He said ‘Junior, I’m not getting any help from the church members.’ I told him, ‘God has given you the vision. Don’t be surprised about what the people do.’ Years later, he told me, ‘You helped me, boy.’”

Rush’s Grammy winners, 2017’s “Porcupine Meat” and 2020’s “Rawer Than Raw” step away from folk funk to traditional blues, carried by the harmonica that he first learned about from his father, who bounced little Ellis on his knee while playing the harp.

But the shift to a sound that has greater appeal to a wider, whiter audience, isn’t as great as it appears to be.

“I don’t think the styles have changed,” Rush said. “… People seem to think these last two albums, I’ve changed. This is what I’ve been doing all the time.

“It’s about what I'm singing. It’s not about what I’m playing. … It’s a gift God gave me. It’s like Martin Luther King, he was a great preacher. But there were lots of guys like him. He was just a guy who delivered. I try to make sure I deliver.”

There are, sadly, many other things that haven’t really changed over Rush’s long lifetime, most notably discrimination against Blacks in the South, which his father stood up to 80 years ago.

“So many of the things remain the same, it’s just a different approach,” he said. “There are a lot of places I can go now, I can stay now, I can eat now. But there’s a price on the front door. They price you out. The gas prices at $5 a gallon, there are some people who can buy more than they could when it was 15 cents. But that’s another form of 'stay in your place.'

“My daddy was a brave man to do what he was doing then, to make a path for me and people like me. We still have to be careful with what we do and what we say.”

One thing that has largely remained the same, Rush said, is entertaining.

“I’ve been entertaining for all my life, professionally, for 71 years,” he said. “ I’ve seen a whole lot of changes. But the basis of that never changes. When I was kid, you had to go outside to the toilet. Now we’re inside, but you do the same thing.”

In 30 minutes of conversation, he came across as full as energy and enthusiasm to keep pushing forward at a time when most people his age have settled into retirement.

“I’m just on fire,” he said. “I have to do all I can while I can. I know a man, woman can live a long time without water or food, but not hope. I still have hope. All of sudden something will come along and uplift me."

“Yesterday and the day before, Jesse Jackson called me and talked to me. He said ‘I’ve known you since ’63,’ and we talked about some real personal things, with him and Martin Luther King. I never thought he’d call me and talk to me like that. Those kinds of things make me get up and do some things.”

And he’s gratified by his late-in-life crossover success, for many reasons.

“Financially, it’s paying off,” Rush said. “It’s proved to me that I was right and it’s flattering to me. … Fifty, 60 years ago, a Black man playing in Nebraska? Not in many places. Not many places a Black man could play in Des Moines, Iowa, either. I’ve been playing it for 70 years.”

After ascertaining some details about ZooFest, Rush said he and his band will be ready to bring their full show to the outdoor stage, where, he claimed, he’ll be able to instantly read the audience and know what he has to do.

“I’ll be there on the 8th with my sharp pencils and paper, ready to tap dance or do whatever I have to do,” Rush said. “It’s not about singing. It’s about entertaining. It’s about entertaining and loving what you’re doing.”