From Ed Weir Track to Memorial Stadium — Garth Brooks' journey through Lincoln

Garth Brooks has been coming to Lincoln for 37 years.
His first trip didn’t have anything to do with tearing around a stage, singing his hits for thousands of fans. But it may well have been the most important stop for his musical career.
Throwing the javelin for Oklahoma State at the 1984 Big Eight championships at Nebraska’s Ed Weir Track, Brooks didn’t make the finals for the first time in his career. Despondent, he flopped down on the foam pole vault landing area, contemplating his future.
“I still remember lying in the pole vault pit there,” he told the Journal Star. “That’s really where it started. ... I think that was the big transfer into music for me, and I was seeing what I wanted to do.”
Brooks returned six years later as the hottest artist in country music, selling out his first Lincoln show at Pershing Auditorium. He’s been back three more times for 11 more shows and has sold 154,000 concert tickets in Lincoln, more than any other artist ever.
He’ll add 86,000 more to that total Saturday when he plays a sold-out Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 15, 1990
Pershing Auditorium
6,500 tickets sold
Brooks had been scheduled to open a firefighters’ benefit concert headlined by Steve Wariner, but by the day of the show, Brooks was the hottest artist in country music with his second album “No Fences” topping the charts and hits “The Thunder Rolls,” “Unanswered Prayers” and, his signature song, "Friends in Low Places,” dominating the radio.
Brooks became the headliner and gave Lincoln a lesson in “prairie fire popularity” with his trademark rambunctious show.
“A Brooks concert is more than a vocal showcase. Unlike George (Strait) and Randy Travis and Clint Black, for that matter, Brooks refused to stay grounded at the microphone, bounding around the stage during the instrumental breaks, doing some shimmying while he sang and generally having a good time.
“In fact, it appeared he and Stillwater, his crack six-piece band, were putting on the same show on the big arena stage that they performed not long ago in clubs.” — Lincoln Journal, Nov. 16, 1990
Sept. 8, 1993
Devaney Sports Center (Nebraska State Fair)
13,000 tickets sold
Brooks returned to Lincoln for a Nebraska State Fair concert that he has repeatedly acknowledged as one of the most memorable of his career.
The show found Brooks and his band tearing around the stage as they tore up the music for a wild sold-out audience.
“I don’t know if you people realize this. ... I’ve played in a lot of places and this night is the best night I’ve ever had,” Brooks told the crowd.
Playing “Baton Rouge” live for the first time, Brooks was sure it would connect with the crowd — “As wild as you guys have been, we can’t lose.”
Over 20 years later, Brooks remembered that show in an interview before a 2015 run of concerts in Omaha.
Sept. 24-29, 1997
Devaney Sports Center
66,600 tickets sold (Five shows)
Named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association, Brooks skipped the Nashville awards ceremony to play Lincoln on the first night of his record-setting Devaney Sports Center run.
“The people always come first, they always do,” Brooks said the day before the show. “So when the (Lincoln) show went five, we didn’t have any choice, this was our day. I’ll be a lot more comfortable tonight here than I would have there, no offense to the CMA.”
On Sept. 24, Brooks welcomed his 3 millionth ticket buyer at Devaney, a couple from Iowa, presenting them a new pickup and BMW to go along with other gifts and a stay at The Cornhusker Hotel.
Brooks didn’t just play shows during his five-day Lincoln stay. He paid his first visit to Memorial Stadium, where he met with Husker coach Tom Osborne and threw a few passes to the tight ends.
“Kind of a quiet guy,” Osborne quipped later. ”I guess he isn’t used to large crowds like our practice.”
Oct. 20-22, 2017
Pinnacle Bank Arena
68,000 tickets sold (Five shows)
The day before the first of his five shows in three days, Brooks talked about how he puts together the song list for his concerts.
“Here’s the hard part, ballads are the first thing that leave because you can’t have too many ballads,” he said. “There’s probably seven or eight No. 1 ballads we’ll never touch.
"... you do it enough, you start to kind of figure out how to get all the songs in without bogging it down with a bunch of ballads and keep it up and moving. It’s a challenge. It’s fun.”
Just over 24 hours later, then 55-year-old Brooks was tearing around the stage like a man half his age, climbing on the round drum cage, sweating through his shirt, pushing the band to a powerhouse ending.
Throughout the night, he referred to his previous Lincoln shows, including the “wildest ever” State Fair appearance.
“You can take all those other times, wrap them all together and you guys just kicked the living s--- out of all them,” he said.
By the end of the fifth show, Brooks’ voice was ragged and he was clearly worn out. He was still throwing himself around the stage for two hours, but he had to ask the 12,000 in the arena to take the vocals on “Piano Man” — “I’m a smart guy,” he said. “When your voice is gone, you need the help of all the other voices around.”
As the concert wound down, Brooks expressed his desire to come back to a place that seems to be special for him.
“I can’t know what the future holds, only God knows that,” he said. “But if we get to tour again, I sure as hell would like to come back to Lincoln, Nebraska.”
Aug. 14, 2021
Memorial Stadium
86,000 tickets sold
Brooks indeed is returning to Lincoln on his subsequent tour that has taken him to stadiums around the country over the last three years.
Saturday’s concert will be just the second ever at the home of the Huskers, 34 years after Farm Aid III drew about 67,000 people for a daylong concert.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott