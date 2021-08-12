From Ed Weir Track to Memorial Stadium — Garth Brooks' journey through Lincoln

“You can take all those other times, wrap them all together and you guys just kicked the living s--- out of all them,” he said.

By the end of the fifth show, Brooks’ voice was ragged and he was clearly worn out. He was still throwing himself around the stage for two hours, but he had to ask the 12,000 in the arena to take the vocals on “Piano Man” — “I’m a smart guy,” he said. “When your voice is gone, you need the help of all the other voices around.”

As the concert wound down, Brooks expressed his desire to come back to a place that seems to be special for him.

“I can’t know what the future holds, only God knows that,” he said. “But if we get to tour again, I sure as hell would like to come back to Lincoln, Nebraska.”

Aug. 14, 2021

Memorial Stadium

86,000 tickets sold

Brooks indeed is returning to Lincoln on his subsequent tour that has taken him to stadiums around the country over the last three years.

Saturday’s concert will be just the second ever at the home of the Huskers, 34 years after Farm Aid III drew about 67,000 people for a daylong concert.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

