Fresh off playing with John Mayall, Carolyn Wonderland hits Zoo Bar Wednesday

Her rebellion, so to speak, came when she picked up the blues in Houston clubs in the 1990s.

“Those were the clubs I could get into as a teenager with no ID,” Wonderland said. “‘You showed up with a guitar, come on in.’ I sucked, but I learned a lot. I don’t how my life would have turned out if I hadn’t grown up in Houston, going to the blues clubs as a kid.”

Three decades later, Wonderland is still playing blues clubs, like the Zoo, but she’s also playing much larger venues and festivals with Mayall.

‘I love a tight-packed dirty bar. It’s fun,” she said. “That’s where the real hardcore fans are. But I like festivals, too, where you see kids and families and people who don’t know much about you. Kids will let you know real quick if they don’t like what you’re doing. But they’ll also get up and dance without getting drunk.”

There’s another big difference between playing with Mayall and crisscrossing the U.S. with her band. And it has nothing to do with what happens on stage.

“When we were in Europe, I’d say to him ‘you want to go to the Louvre? You want to visit the Colosseum? I could hear his eyes rolling back in his head. He’d done all that. He just wants to play,” she said. “I still do that with my band -- stop at some place, have some fun, be goofy. This is your life. Otherwise this pillow looks a whole lot like the one I slept on last night.”

