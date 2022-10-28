Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert

A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd.
Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured.
According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
But, in the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court this week, he said on Nov. 21, 2018, Beaumont went to the show in Lincoln and band members "by direct actions and statements, instructed, encouraged and incited the audience at the performance to create a dangerous situation."
He said it put Beaumont and others at "great and unreasonable risk."
Register didn't say specifically what the Bad Wolves members said or describe what the crowd was incited to do. And he didn't return a message seeking comment.
In the lawsuit, he said simply that Beaumont didn't participate in the dangerous activity but wasn't able to escape or remove herself from the danger because of a lack of security to help her.
The attorney said the security, provided by the band and the facility, took no action to protect the crowd. And that his client suffered serious injuries that required medical care and led to permanent injuries and disabilities.
Register didn't specify how much Beaumont's medical bills were.
The lawsuit names Bad Wolves' members Tommy Vext, John Boecklin, Chris Cain, Doc Coyle and Kyle Konkiel. At the 2018 show, they opened for Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch.
15 things performers say about Lincoln and the arena
Thomas Rhett
“In my whole seven years of touring, I’ve never seen a crowd this large and engaged,” Thomas Rhett said at his Oct. 13, 2018, show. Later, he said, “I kind of feel like I’m from Nebraska now, which is kind of weird.”
Zach Pluhacek
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert: "I can't think of any better place to end it (his tour). I've been to Nebraska before. I've played shows here. I know you know how to raise hell."
The Associated Press
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney, who played the arena July 14, 2014, said, “You’re a great crowd, and this is a great place. I love this place,” and just before the closing medley told Mayor Chris Beutler, whom he met before the show, “It’s great. It’s a great venue. It sounds really good, Mr. Mayor. It sounds fabulous.”
MJ Kim/Courtesy photo
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at the end of his October 2017 shows: "I can’t know what the future holds, only God knows that. But if we get to tour again, I sure as hell would like to come back to Lincoln, Nebraska.”
During one of his first shows of the October run, Brooks referred to his previous Lincoln shows, including a State Fair appearance he called then his wildest show ever. “You can take all those other times, wrap them all together and you guys just kicked the living shit out of all of them.”
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé, who gave the first arena concert Sept. 13, 2013, "They did a beautiful job. Beautiful job. I can tell you, aesthetically the building is beautiful." Later, he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is one of the great highlights of my career to be here and open this building for you."
On his return in 2018, the singer said: “You are strong people here. I admire you very much. I respect what you’re doing and, more than that, I just like you. I’ll come back here as many times as you’ll have me. It won’t be five years. I promise.”
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Carrie Underwood
“We knew the crowd here was going to be so amazing, we thought we’d go ahead and shoot our next music video here in Lincoln tonight," Carrie Underwood said at her March 26, 2016, Lincoln concert.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star file photo
Eric Church
“We’re in a place that has been very, very good to me," country singer Eric Church said at the arena on May 20, 2015. "Tonight, you have broken a record. There have never been more people in this arena than there are tonight. That means we’re going to be here for a long time and play a lot of songs.”
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star file photo
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar, who played the arena in July: “I appreciate you all tonight. I was going to ask, is the energy still up tonight? I see Nebraska don’t get tired. Guess what, I don’t either.”
Associated Press file photo
Jake Owen
Country star Jake Owen, who performed Oct. 18, 2014, said, "I've got to tell you out of the entire year we sold more tickets in Lincoln, Nebraska, than anywhere else in the country. To see it completely, completely full tonight, on behalf of me and my family, thanks for making my dreams come true. I love Nebraska."
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, who performed Oct. 9, 2014, said, "This is a new building. You've had some good bands play here. Rod Stewart, with all due respect; Katy Perry, with all due respect; James Taylor, with all due respect. Just to get it broken in a little, we need to rattle the bolts in here."
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Lil' Wayne
"We saved the best for last," Lil' Wayne said of his tour-ending concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star file photo
Mick Cronin
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, shown during a game Dec. 13, 2014, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, said, “Nebraska, outside of Louisville, has the best arena I’ve been in.”
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney, performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena July 16, 2015:
“Lincoln, Nebraska, I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to sing that song ('The Boys of Fall') in this town, this arena, this state, this community, where it (football) means so much."
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
James Taylor
James Taylor, whose show was June 21, 2014, said the arena was a “beautiful place.” Earlier, he said, "This place wasn’t here the last time I was here, 10-12 years ago. It’s a nice spot. Roomy.”
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Tom Thibodeau
NBA coach Tom Thibodeau at a preseason exhibition game in October 2016: “Hotel was great and the facility is unbelievable. (This arena) has got to be a huge plus, and I’ve heard about the practice facility as well.”
AP FILE PHOTO
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!