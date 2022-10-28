 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert

A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd.

Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured.

But, in the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court this week, he said on Nov. 21, 2018, Beaumont went to the show in Lincoln and band members "by direct actions and statements, instructed, encouraged and incited the audience at the performance to create a dangerous situation."

He said it put Beaumont and others at "great and unreasonable risk."

Register didn't say specifically what the Bad Wolves members said or describe what the crowd was incited to do. And he didn't return a message seeking comment.

In the lawsuit, he said simply that Beaumont didn't participate in the dangerous activity but wasn't able to escape or remove herself from the danger because of a lack of security to help her.

The attorney said the security, provided by the band and the facility, took no action to protect the crowd. And that his client suffered serious injuries that required medical care and led to permanent injuries and disabilities.

Register didn't specify how much Beaumont's medical bills were.

The lawsuit names Bad Wolves' members Tommy Vext, John Boecklin, Chris Cain, Doc Coyle and Kyle Konkiel. At the 2018 show, they opened for Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

