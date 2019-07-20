{{featured_button_text}}
Lightning Bugs entertain at Sunken Gardens

The Lightning Bugs, performing here at the Sunken Gardens, will be the next act at noon Wednesday, July 24, in the summer concert series at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Looking for some outdoor summer entertainment? Several free concerts are coming up in Lincoln:

• Sunday, July 21, the Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "Cool Cruising: Classic Tunes" at 7 p.m. as part of its summer concert series at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park. For the remaining schedule, see artsincorporated.org/lmb/schedule.asp.

• Wednesday, July 24, The Lightning Bugs will perform at noon at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St. Remaining Garden Performance Series schedule: lcf.org.

• Thursday, July 25, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle will perform in the KZUM summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison Avenue. Full schedule: kzum.org.

• Friday, July 26, No Better Cause is the next act in the Friday Nights Live series offered every Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in SouthPointe's Center Courtyard. For the remaining schedule, go to southpointeshopping.com.

• Looking ahead, four days of free, live bands and entertainment will be offered Aug. 1-4 at the Pepsi Free Music & Entertainment Series during the first four days of the annual 10-day Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds. For more details and the schedule, visit superfair.org.

