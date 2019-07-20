Looking for some outdoor summer entertainment? Several free concerts are coming up in Lincoln:
• Sunday, July 21, the Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "Cool Cruising: Classic Tunes" at 7 p.m. as part of its summer concert series at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park. For the remaining schedule, see artsincorporated.org/lmb/schedule.asp.
• Wednesday, July 24, The Lightning Bugs will perform at noon at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St. Remaining Garden Performance Series schedule: lcf.org.
• Thursday, July 25, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle will perform in the KZUM summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison Avenue. Full schedule: kzum.org.
• Friday, July 26, No Better Cause is the next act in the Friday Nights Live series offered every Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in SouthPointe's Center Courtyard. For the remaining schedule, go to southpointeshopping.com.
• Looking ahead, four days of free, live bands and entertainment will be offered Aug. 1-4 at the Pepsi Free Music & Entertainment Series during the first four days of the annual 10-day Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds. For more details and the schedule, visit superfair.org.