20 for '20 must-see entertainment events in Lincoln and nearby

Welcome to 2020 — a new year in a new decade that's certain to be filled with a wide variety of entertainment offerings in eastern Nebraska, with more big shows by more big names than ever.
To kick off the year, here are 20 events in the first three months of 2020 that we're looking forward to:
January
17 — "Bandstand," Lied Center for Performing Arts. The first musical to hit Lincoln in 2020 is the Tony Award winner that’s filled with big-band music and high-octane dancing. It’s set in 1945, with six soldiers home from World War II that form a band to participate in an NBC talent competition.
18 — Grand reopening, Ross Media Arts Center. The center lost some capacity but gained plenty of comfort when it replaced its seating during the just-ending University of Nebraska-Lincoln holiday break. The theater will celebrate its new look with a grand reopening and the screening of a pair of acclaimed films.
23 — Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert, Kimball Hall. Renowned blues and soul singer Redbone explores her Appalachian family’s history with a concert that spans generations and styles, from traditional Cherokee chants to bluegrass, jazz and funk.
26 — Grammy Awards, CBS. Will Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Little Nas X or Tanya Tucker be the big winner at the end of “music’s biggest night?” Well, that’s almost not the point for what is the most watchable awards shows — where few awards are actually presented, allowing for more performances by today’s stars.
29-Feb. 2 — Blue Man Group, Lied Center. The bald-and-blue trio returns to Lincoln for the first time since 2013. “Speechless” is a new show that utilizes just-created “instruments,” along with their physical comedy and stunts. Blue Man Group will do six shows in its four-day Lied run.
February
2 — Super Bowl LIV, Fox. The Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television event — which makes the halftime show, this year featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the most-seen concert of any year. It’s also the showcase for new commercials and, of late, usually a decent football game. You’ll have to put up with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. But that’s a small sacrifice on America’s true national holiday.
4 — Post Malone, CHI Health Center, Omaha. Post Malone opens his 2020 tour in Omaha. The singer/rapper/songwriter with the laconic voice and face tattoos — he just got another one for Christmas — has the No. 1 song in the country this week and could very well be in Nebraska with a Grammy in hand.
8 — Academy Awards, ABC. The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Monday. Oscars will be presented on the always too-long telecast Feb. 8. Look for a best picture battle between “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” “1917” and, perhaps “Parasite,” along with a whole lot of cut-short speeches and pretty dresses.
12 -15 — Lincoln Exposed, various venues. Fifteen years ago, Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters took a week to showcase about a dozen Lincoln bands in his club and called it Lincoln Exposed. This year, about 120 bands will play in five venues near 14th and O streets over four nights.
18 — Korn with Breaking Benjamin, UK Bones, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln’s 2020 concert season kicks off with nu metal pioneers Korn, who’ll be bringing along Lincoln regular Breaking Benjamin, which seems to open every PBA rock show and Grammy-nominated UK Bones for a night of serious rock.
18 — Aquila Theater in George Orwell’s “1984,” Lied Center. New York’s hip, classically trained Aquila Theater tours bring the “classics” around the country. This year’s tour is their take on Orwell’s dystopian novel, a dark look at the challenges to privacy, truth and personal expression that seems particularly apt today.
25 — Tanya Tucker, Bourbon Theatre. The country icon — the comeback artist of 2019 — hits Lincoln on her “Bring My Flowers Now” tour that’s a showcase for her huge hits, such as “Delta Dawn,” and songs from her multiple Grammy-nominated new album “While I’m Livin’." This very well could be the Lincoln club show of 2020.
27 — Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: “What Problem?” Lied Center. Modern dance master Jones leads one of the world’s iconic dance companies in its return to the Lied. Jones’ styles influenced by improvisation, African and Afro-Caribbean dance and modern technique will be showcased in “What Problem?,” one of the company’s latest works.
29 — Zac Brown Band, Pinnacle Bank Arena. The band will make its third Lincoln appearance. In 2016, we got country Zac. In 2018, it was pop/rock from the stage. Who knows what the genre-mixing Southerners will bring this time. But it’ll be “Chicken Fried” good.
29 — Second City: “She The People,” Lied Center. The six fearlessly funny women in Chicago’s acclaimed Second City troupe will roast the patriarchy in this mimosa-and-madness-filled sketch comedy foray that has been called one of the funniest revues Second City has done in two decades.
March
6 — Fitz & The Tantrums, Bourbon Theatre. The L.A. alt pop/neo-soul band just released “All The Feels,” its first album in three years and is hitting the road to promote the disc, with a Super Bowl party, then a tour that will bring its energetic, highly entertaining show to Lincoln for the first time.
11 — DaBaby, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Grammy-nominated DaBaby is one of the hottest rappers in the game, riding on the gold-certified album “Baby On Baby” and its chart-topping followup “KIRK.” You’ll hear “Suge,” his Grammy-nominated number, in this show.
17 — St. Patrick’s Day with The Killigans, Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln’s veteran folk-punkers deliver propulsive Celtic-flavored rock with the best of them — and they’re at their best on their annual St. Patrick’s Day bash.
19 — Ashley McBryde, Bourbon Theatre. In November, McBryde took the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year Award and she, too has a Grammy nomination. She’ll be bringing her “The One Night Standards Tour” to the Bourbon.
29 — Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center, Omaha. The 18-year-old is turning pop music on its head with her distinctive, personal songs of angst and apathy that have made her the “Voice of Generation Z.” Named the Billboard 2019 Woman of the Year, Eilish’s chart-topping debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is one of the best records of 2019.
