20 for '20 must-see entertainment events in Lincoln and nearby

Welcome to 2020 — a new year in a new decade that's certain to be filled with a wide variety of entertainment offerings in eastern Nebraska, with more big shows by more big names than ever.

To kick off the year, here are 20 events in the first three months of 2020 that we're looking forward to:

January

17 — "Bandstand," Lied Center for Performing Arts. The first musical to hit Lincoln in 2020 is the Tony Award winner that’s filled with big-band music and high-octane dancing. It’s set in 1945, with six soldiers home from World War II that form a band to participate in an NBC talent competition.

18 — Grand reopening, Ross Media Arts Center. The center lost some capacity but gained plenty of comfort when it replaced its seating during the just-ending University of Nebraska-Lincoln holiday break. The theater will celebrate its new look with a grand reopening and the screening of a pair of acclaimed films.

23 — Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert, Kimball Hall. Renowned blues and soul singer Redbone explores her Appalachian family’s history with a concert that spans generations and styles, from traditional Cherokee chants to bluegrass, jazz and funk.