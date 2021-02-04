Foo Fighters get funky on dance party album 'Medicine at Midnight'

It’s one nation under a groove for the Foo Fighters on “Medicine at Midnight.” And that’s a funky, good thing that’s far fresher than anything the Foos have done in years.
Taking their cues from the “Some Girls”-era Rolling Stones and, especially David Bowie, the Foos have injected funk and dance rhythms into their riff-driven rock, creating what No. 1 Foo Dave Grohl has called a “party album.”
Grohl isn’t George Clinton and the Foos will never be mistaken for P-Funk. But with the help of drummer Omar Hakim, who played on Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and co-producer Greg Kurstin, the songs pop and groove, and — hear this, skeptical Foos fan — still rock in the band’s pop-arena style.
Kurstin has cleverly arranged the nine-song album as one long track. When one song ends, another picks right up, with no space between, giving the record a dance club feel.
And its sequencing keeps the party going from the finger-snapping opener “Making a Fire” with its “na na na na” vocals, through the disco-goes-boogie “Holding Poison" to the Bowiesque, spacey psychedelia of “Chasing Birds” and the closing majesty of “Love Dies Young.”
The Foos haven’t abandoned their trademark pop-tinged hard rock style — “No Son of Mine” is a slamming takeoff on Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and “Waiting on a War” is going to soar when the Foo Fighters are back in arenas later this year or early next.
It’s going to be enlightening to see how much of “Medicine at Midnight” makes it into Foo Fighters’ live set — it might just be too funky for the band to reproduce live or for its audience to stomach.
But it sure is ear-grabbingly entertaining coming from headphones and speakers — for Grohl and the boys are throwing a dance party. Turn it up and join the fun.
