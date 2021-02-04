 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foo Fighters get funky on dance party album 'Medicine at Midnight'
View Comments

Foo Fighters get funky on dance party album 'Medicine at Midnight'

{{featured_button_text}}
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on in 2012.

 AP file photo

It’s one nation under a groove for the Foo Fighters on “Medicine at Midnight.” And that’s a funky, good thing that’s far fresher than anything the Foos have done in years.

Taking their cues from the “Some Girls”-era Rolling Stones and, especially David Bowie, the Foos have injected funk and dance rhythms into their riff-driven rock, creating what No. 1 Foo Dave Grohl has called a “party album.”

Grohl isn’t George Clinton and the Foos will never be mistaken for P-Funk. But with the help of drummer Omar Hakim, who played on Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and co-producer Greg Kurstin, the songs pop and groove, and — hear this, skeptical Foos fan — still rock in the band’s pop-arena style.

Kurstin has cleverly arranged the nine-song album as one long track. When one song ends, another picks right up, with no space between, giving the record a dance club feel.

And its sequencing keeps the party going from the finger-snapping opener “Making a Fire” with its “na na na na” vocals, through the disco-goes-boogie “Holding Poison" to the Bowiesque, spacey psychedelia of “Chasing Birds” and the closing majesty of “Love Dies Young.”

The Foos haven’t abandoned their trademark pop-tinged hard rock style — “No Son of Mine” is a slamming takeoff on Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and “Waiting on a War” is going to soar when the Foo Fighters are back in arenas later this year or early next.

It’s going to be enlightening to see how much of “Medicine at Midnight” makes it into Foo Fighters’ live set — it might just be too funky for the band to reproduce live or for its audience to stomach.

But it sure is ear-grabbingly entertaining coming from headphones and speakers — for Grohl and the boys are throwing a dance party. Turn it up and join the fun. 

Lost restaurants of Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Secrets of The Weeknd's face, from bloody horror to 'surgery' shocker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News