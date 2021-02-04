Foo Fighters get funky on dance party album 'Medicine at Midnight'

It’s one nation under a groove for the Foo Fighters on “Medicine at Midnight.” And that’s a funky, good thing that’s far fresher than anything the Foos have done in years.

Taking their cues from the “Some Girls”-era Rolling Stones and, especially David Bowie, the Foos have injected funk and dance rhythms into their riff-driven rock, creating what No. 1 Foo Dave Grohl has called a “party album.”

Grohl isn’t George Clinton and the Foos will never be mistaken for P-Funk. But with the help of drummer Omar Hakim, who played on Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and co-producer Greg Kurstin, the songs pop and groove, and — hear this, skeptical Foos fan — still rock in the band’s pop-arena style.

Kurstin has cleverly arranged the nine-song album as one long track. When one song ends, another picks right up, with no space between, giving the record a dance club feel.

And its sequencing keeps the party going from the finger-snapping opener “Making a Fire” with its “na na na na” vocals, through the disco-goes-boogie “Holding Poison" to the Bowiesque, spacey psychedelia of “Chasing Birds” and the closing majesty of “Love Dies Young.”