Flo Rida to replace Lady A at Nebraska State Fair

Rapper Flo Rida will be performing at this year's state fair on Sept. 3.

Flo Rida will replace Lady A after the group canceled the remainder of their tour last week.

Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert The fair is working to find a replacement for Lady A, and all tickets sold for the Lady A concert will be honored at the substituted Sept. 3 show.

Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field.

Raised in the rough Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida first burst onto the music scene with his debut album, “Mail on Sunday,” in 2008. His first single, “Low,” featuring T-Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He later launched his own record label, IMG, in 2011.

“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s State Fair,” said Executive Director Bill Ogg.

Tickets will be available, beginning at noon Friday, at statefair.org and are $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

All tickets for the Lady A concert will be refunded and guests can expect to see the refund on their credit card statements in 3-6 days.

Ticket buyers who paid cash must bring their ticket to their purchase location for refund. No tickets from the Lady A concert will be valid for the new show.

Other acts featured in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the “Happy Together” Tour.

