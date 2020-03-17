You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Five downtown Lincoln live music venues closed
View Comments
editor's pick

Five downtown Lincoln live music venues closed

Lincoln Exposed, 2.13

The Zoo Bar, shown here during a Frailin' Hearts performance in February, is closed for at least three weeks.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley -- the downtown live music venues -- have all closed and canceled shows for at least two weeks.

“We thought it would be irresponsible for us to be open for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Duffy’s Tavern owner Scott Hatfield. “We shut things down for a few weeks, until authorities tell us otherwise.”

1867 Bar is suspending operations until further notice, according to a post on its Facebook page, while Bodega’s Alley has canceled all its live music for two weeks.

The Zoo Bar announced its closing Tuesday morning.

“Hopefully, it’s short-lived," said Zoo owner Pete Watters. "I think it’s pretty fair to say we’ll be closed for three weeks minimum and maybe longer.”

The Bourbon Theatre, which books bigger national touring artists, has closed for the remainder of March and likely longer.

The decisions to close were made Tuesday morning after Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended that gatherings be no larger than 10 people.

Marcus closes its local theaters; other Lincoln businesses announce closures
Three new cases of coronavirus in Douglas County

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News