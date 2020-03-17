Five downtown Lincoln live music venues closed

The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley -- the downtown live music venues -- have all closed and canceled shows for at least two weeks.

“We thought it would be irresponsible for us to be open for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Duffy’s Tavern owner Scott Hatfield. “We shut things down for a few weeks, until authorities tell us otherwise.”

1867 Bar is suspending operations until further notice, according to a post on its Facebook page, while Bodega’s Alley has canceled all its live music for two weeks.

The Zoo Bar announced its closing Tuesday morning.

“Hopefully, it’s short-lived," said Zoo owner Pete Watters. "I think it’s pretty fair to say we’ll be closed for three weeks minimum and maybe longer.”

The Bourbon Theatre, which books bigger national touring artists, has closed for the remainder of March and likely longer.

The decisions to close were made Tuesday morning after Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended that gatherings be no larger than 10 people.

