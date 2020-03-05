Fitz and the Tantrums bringing acclaimed show to Bourbon

Noelle Scaggs waited until she was 9 years old to start singing. Two years later, she learned that she loved to perform. Three decades after that, Scaggs is singing hit songs and dancing away in one of music’s top live shows with the band Fitz and the Tantrums.
The veteran singer, songwriter and performer, who has appeared on dozens of albums, done hip-hop work with the Black Eyed Peas, sung background for Miley Cyrus, written songs and appeared in movies like “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” called a couple weeks ago to talk before the band’s Friday show at the Bourbon Theatre.
We began discussing her start as a singer.
“I think I was 9 by the time I got into the singing part of it,” Scaggs said. “I was always writing down songs, the lyrics and working on that part of it. Then the first talent show I did when I was 11 or 12, I loved the responses from it. I got into the performing part of it. It was a lot of fun then, and it’s still a lot of fun now.”
Fun is almost an understatement in describing Fitz and the Tantrums on stage. They’ve had one of the best, most entertaining shows going for more than a decade.
“It’s definitely an energetic show,” Scaggs said. “We’re a band that focuses on excitement and joy. We’re not a shoegaze, acoustic-style band. You’re going to hear what you get on the records.”
What you get on Fitz and the Tantrums' three albums is an engaging mix of everything from Motown-inspired retro soul to contemporary Top 40 -- a range that Scaggs said has intentionally made the band hard to pin down.
“We never wanted to be pigeonholed into a genre,” she said. “The early records were influenced by blue-eyed soul and new wave as much as anything. We just take those things and incorporate them into our sound -- in the vocals, in the arrangements, we don’t have a guitar. It’s how we can make the biggest songs possible.”
So, what do you call Fitz and the Tantrums' sound?
“I’ve always considered our sound alternative pop,” she said. “Soul isn’t something I threw out there. It was more combining Motown and new wave into the music and going on from there.
"... It’s a matter of the listener and what they’re attracted to. Some of the older fans are attracted to the Motown sounds, the nostalgic element, and our new fans are into the new sounds. ... I think we fill a lot of boxes for people, from my mom’s age -- she’s in her 70s -- to people way younger than me. I’m in my 40s."
In September, Fitz and the Tantrums released its fourth album, the 17-song, infectiously upbeat “All The Feels,” that feels like a continuation of the band’s self-titled 2016 release that produced its biggest hit, “HandClap.”
So has the band now found its sound?
“I think we’ve always had our sound, if you look at all the records,” Scaggs said. “There’s not a lot of bands that have a male-female duo-ship, like me and Fitz. Then you have the horn arrangements, the rhythms, everything. We’ve always had kind of our own sound.”
That sound began in 2008, when Michael Fitzpatrick, aka "Fitz," was looking for a female vocalist to join the band he was putting together. Saxophonist James King knew Scaggs, who’d just wrapped up a decade fronting The Rebirth and was thinking of giving up performing to get into the “back end” of the music business and work in publishing ard artist rights.
Was there an instant connection when you went in to audition?
“We did know there was something special there,” Scaggs said. “There was a continuity and a connection. It sounded very fluid when we were singing together, which gave him the confidence to book our first show.”
And when did you know you had something?
“I saw it in the response of the fans and the people who started coming to every show, repeat shows," she said. "For me, it really solidified when we did our first show in Boston. I had laryngitis and I wasn’t sure I could sing my parts at all. On the first song, all the audience knew my verse and they sang it for me. The fact they knew the record to the degree of knowing every verse, every song, that was it.”
That album was 2010’s “Pickin Up the Pieces,” then six years later came “HandClap,” which hit the top five on three Billboard charts, taking the group’s career up a notch.
“All The Feels" has continued that momentum, landing songs in movies and TV shows, pushing the single “I Just Wanna Move” up the charts and sending Fitz and the Tantrums out on tours where they’re reaching larger audiences and playing in new places, like Lincoln.
“It’s not like we’re Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift,” Scaggs said. “But we’re having a wide appeal to a wide demographic audience. I’m really excited about seeing what will happen."
