Fitz and the Tantrums bringing acclaimed show to Bourbon

So has the band now found its sound?

“I think we’ve always had our sound, if you look at all the records,” Scaggs said. “There’s not a lot of bands that have a male-female duo-ship, like me and Fitz. Then you have the horn arrangements, the rhythms, everything. We’ve always had kind of our own sound.”

That sound began in 2008, when Michael Fitzpatrick, aka "Fitz," was looking for a female vocalist to join the band he was putting together. Saxophonist James King knew Scaggs, who’d just wrapped up a decade fronting The Rebirth and was thinking of giving up performing to get into the “back end” of the music business and work in publishing ard artist rights.

Was there an instant connection when you went in to audition?

“We did know there was something special there,” Scaggs said. “There was a continuity and a connection. It sounded very fluid when we were singing together, which gave him the confidence to book our first show.”

And when did you know you had something?