'Fight The Power' PBS series looks at 50 years of socio-political hip-hop

On Aug. 11, 1973, at a back-to-school party at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx, DJ Kool Herc started isolating the instrumental passages in the hard funk records he was playing and exclaiming, ala Jamaican toasters over the music, inventing what is now known as hip-hop.

That’s the founding moment of rap that’s highlighted in the first episode of “Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World,” a four-part PBS series that will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Public Media.

Despite its 50th anniversary dating, “Fight The Power” isn’t a comprehensive history of hip-hop — there is no mention of the Native Tongues movement of the 1980s or Kanye West, to choose a couple examples.

Nor is the series about the craft of writing, recording and performing the music. There’s nothing about that because Chuck D, the Public Enemy rapper who is one of the series’ executive producers, said Ice T did it a decade ago.

“Berg is my nickname for him,’ Chuck D said on SiriusXM Volume Monday. “He’s the Iceberg. Berg made the greatest documentary on hip-hop and rap music ever from the microphone with ‘The Art of Rap.’ This is sort of like a second part sequeling into the socio political ground. I give it to Berg for really penetrating that.”

That socio-political emphasis is reflected in the series title — taken from Public Enemy’s fiery 1989 song of resistance — and immediately as the first episode opens with Chuck D’s assertion that Black Lives Matter would not have occurred without hip-hop.

Chuck D, however, is far from the only rapper talking about the music. The commentators throughout the series include Eminem, Monie Love, Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, Killer Mike and Grandmaster Caz along with Rev. Al Sharpton and writer Nelson George.

That was, by design, getting those who took the action and made the songs – e.g. Eminem’s incendiary freestyle takedown of President Donald Trump – to tell their stories rather than have it interpreted by the usual suspects.

“The beautiful thing is seeing Fat Joe and Roxanne Shanté and LL Cool J or Grandmaster Melle Mel explain himself –what 'The Message’ meant instead of Chuck D and KRS-One and Ice T," Chuck D said.

“But these are socio-political situations. We’ve got scholars answering. We’ve got people like Sway Calloway (the leading hip-hop disc jockey) on it. We got people dealing with the socio-political needs and ramifications.”

Cycling back to the ‘60s after its opening moments, “The Foundation” looks at the rise of hip-hop in the Bronx, the elements of hip-hop culture, including fashion and style, its move away from party music to more socio-political themes and its first breakthroughs to popularity, via, Run-DMC.

“Under Siege,” episode two, moves to the West Coast to examine the rise of gangsta rap while “Culture Wars” looks at the backlash against hip-hop and “Still Fighting’ brings the story into the 2000s, as the series also documents police brutality over the five decades, changes in the criminal code that led to mass incarceration of young black men, discrimination and poverty that gave rise to the hip-hop anthems and protest songs.

Rap, Chuck D was famously quoted in the ‘80s, was “headline news” or “CNN” for young black people, reporting on what was happening in and around their lives. That it became less so as the industry pushed the rhymes away from politics and culture clashes to bling and women and champagne and cars is demonstrated in the series.

But so is its continuing relevance as a social force, with, for example, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” serving as the uplifting BLM anthem.

PBS wouldn’t come to mind as the landing spot for this kind of series. But, it is, as Chuck D said on the radio, more than appropriate for hip-hop to get a more high-minded serious treatment, for its influence on society, politics and culture around the globe can’t be underestimated – a point driven home by the appearance of a Ukrainian rap group protesting the Russian invasion.

And going to PBS and teaming up with the BBC guaranteed top-level production for the series, which frames its commentators with clips from music videos, news footage and still photos that vividly tell the story for newcomers and bring back the past for those of us who lived through it.

At four hours, “Fight The Power” is too short to go into depth about some of the most intriguing things it brings up – such as the hip-hop community's disappointment in the presidencies of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the harrowing police treatment of young black men that seems to be unchanged since the ‘60s, and the impact of hip-hop on white listeners and culture.

But it powerfully and effectively tells the story of socio-political hip-hop, which, it’s still kind of hard to believe, is a half-century old.

