Feeding the Addiction: Theory of a Deadman gets back on tour

Tyler Connolly had severe withdrawal symptoms for more than a year.
Forced off the road by COVID-19 at the end of a Canadian tour in March 2020, the Theory of a Deadman singer spent the next 18 months holed up in this California home, doing podcasts with his longtime bandmate Dave Brenner and trying to write some songs.
But podcasts, songs and hanging out with friends and family couldn’t satisfy the need to tour that Connolly built up over two decades.
"It's an addiction, in a sense,” he said. “When you get home from touring and you don't tour for a long time, there is some sort of PTSD in a sense where there's a void that needs to be filled. I think that we tour because it's like a necessity.
“It's a drug every night you go on stage. It's adrenaline; it's like going on a roller coaster five days a week. It’s the greatest feeling going on stage and doing what you love. It's ridiculous. So, when you can't do that, it's like someone's chopped off your arm or something. It's just the worst.”
Theory of a Deadman, aka Theory, got back on the road in August, starting a four-month tour that will bring the post-grunge alternative rock band to Lincoln on Tuesday. They’ll be playing the Bourbon Theatre, which they sold out on their last two appearances, in Auguse 2018, and most memorably, in November of the previous year.
“I remember that place so well,” Connolly said. “I remember where the bus parks; there’s a library around the corner. And one time we played there and it was on a Saturday, and they had a Cornhuskers game. And they won, and the streets were packed full of people. We came out of our show, and we went to some we went bar hopping. It was just all these college kids getting hammered. Yeah, it was fun.”
Those who hit the Bourbon will see and hear a far different show than the one Theory delivered three years ago.
For one thing, the band has a “new” album that it released in January 2020 and planned to tour behind for the next year.
So some songs from “Say Nothing” like the powerful “Strangers,” which talks about how vicious politics has become and how that division is keeping people from listening and relating to people with whom they disagree, will make their way into an already packed set.
With chart toppers “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate)” guaranteed a spot in the set, Theory has to deal with the nightly challenges faced by every band that has two decades worth of music.
“The good problem that we have is we have so many songs putting a set list together is the hardest part of our day now,” Connolly said. “It’s great to play a couple songs off the new album, but that means we have to cut a couple of the old ones or play a longer set. Maybe we can have Bruce Springsteen nights where they have to bring food on stage so we can keep going.”
That set list, Connolly said, also needs to have appeal to longtime followers and new fans -- often from the same family. That means incorporating the full range of Theory’s music from the early countryish Southern rock songs that were filled with lap steel and banjo through the harder, melodic rock of its most recent releases.
“It creates a lot of dynamics in the set, which is actually great,” Connolly said of the mix of music in the set. “Being in an audience, you get hammered if song after song sounds the same. I think you just need a break. So it's cool that we have these ebbs and flows It’s also a lot more exciting to go from something from an old record and then play something from our last. ... And it just goes together -- I don't know why.”
As Theory’s live shows go on, Connolly has to deal with one of the occupational hazards of a guitarist and singer in a loud band -- hearing loss in one ear. His doctor asked if gunshots or explosions had caused it.
"I said, ‘I play guitar in a band and sing,'" Connolly said. "He said, ‘That’ll do it.”
Tuesday’s show is one of the last on Theory’s tour, which will wrap up Dec. 18 in Spokane, Washington. Then, after a couple weeks off for the holidays, it’s back to work for Connolly, Brenner and their bandmates.
“We're gonna try to get in in January and make an eighth record,” Connolly said. “So from today till January goes to writing some new songs. Then in the spring we'll tour and then have a new single out and a new album by the summer. That's the plan. I can’t see why we couldn't stick to it. We'll get ‘er done.”
