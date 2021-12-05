Feeding the Addiction: Theory of a Deadman gets back on tour

“I remember that place so well,” Connolly said. “I remember where the bus parks; there’s a library around the corner. And one time we played there and it was on a Saturday, and they had a Cornhuskers game. And they won, and the streets were packed full of people. We came out of our show, and we went to some we went bar hopping. It was just all these college kids getting hammered. Yeah, it was fun.”

Those who hit the Bourbon will see and hear a far different show than the one Theory delivered three years ago.

For one thing, the band has a “new” album that it released in January 2020 and planned to tour behind for the next year.

So some songs from “Say Nothing” like the powerful “Strangers,” which talks about how vicious politics has become and how that division is keeping people from listening and relating to people with whom they disagree, will make their way into an already packed set.

With chart toppers “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate)” guaranteed a spot in the set, Theory has to deal with the nightly challenges faced by every band that has two decades worth of music.