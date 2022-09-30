Fast rising 'sing-rapper' Rod Wave to play November arena concert

Chart-topping hip-hop artist Rod Wave, known for his soulful “sing-rapping” will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 13.

One of the fastest-rising stars in hip-hop, Wave will be making the second stop on his 25-city “Beautiful Mind” arena tour in Lincoln.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native, who has developed a massive streaming following blending his dark, autobiographical content with a combination of soulful singing and hard-edged trap, has seen his last two albums, last year’s ”SoulFly,” and last month’s “Beautiful Mind,” debut at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

Signed to Alamo Records in 2017 when he was 18, Wave broke through two years later with the YouTube viral sensation “Heart on Ice” from his “PTSD” mixtape, the first step on his rapid rise to commercial force and arena headliner.

His 2020 second album, “Pray 4 Love,” which generated the TikTok crossover “Rags2Riches,” was certified platinum and “SoulFly” generated a pair of massive singles, the platinum “By Your Side” and the Hank Williams-sampling “Cold December.” “Beautiful Mind” also appears to be headed for platinum status, having already been streamed more than 750 million times.

Tickets for Wave’s concert, which will be opened by Toosii and Mariah The Scientist, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket prices are not yet available.