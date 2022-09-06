Everybody's rockin' at the Zoo Bar this week

Monday, Sarah Borges and Eric Ambel will kick off a week of music from some of the top acts on the roots music circuit. All the shows will start at 6 p.m. Advance tickets for the shows are available at zoobar.com

The week’s lineup is:

Tuesday: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country. Incubated to the sounds of the Grateful Dead and educated by some of Nashville’s finest players, Donald Donato has played more than 2,000 shows, bringing his version of “cosmic country” from Music City around the country.

The 25-year-old guitarist who weaves outlaw country – he covers Waylon’s “Ain’t Livin’ Long Like This" on his debut album “A Young Man’s Country” – with Dead-style Americana became the youngest musician to regularly play Robert’s Western World, the iconic Lower Broadway venue, busked outside arenas at Nashville concerts.

Orphan Jon and the Abandoned, Wednesday. Orphan Jon and the Abandoned came together when Bakersfield native Jon English put together the band in 2015. Singing with Rip Cat Records two years later, the group has, in the last half-dozen years, become one of the most engaging bands on the blues circuit, drawing younger audiences along with traditional blues fans to venues like the Zoo Bar, where they’ll return Wednesday.

Dale Watson and his Lonestars, Thursday. Over the last decade, Lincoln has become a home away from home for Dale Watson and his Lonestars. The Texas “Ameripolitan” founder is back for the third time this year, after a May show inside the Zoo Bar and a July set at ZooFest. The Zoo will likely be packed for another go-round of Watson’s hardcore country and Lone Star-inspired camaraderie Thursday.