Eric 'Roscoe' Ambel bringing rare real rock 'n' roll to Zoo Bar

The first time Eric Ambel played Lincoln, he played with Joan Jett and the rest of the Blackhearts and nearly blew the roof off the Drumstick with their full-on rock ‘n’ roll assault.

Forty-one years later, Ambel will be back in Lincoln, this time at the Zoo Bar, for something that has become a rarity: real rock ‘n’ roll.

“It’s kind of funny, even back when we had the Del Lords in the ’80s, people would ask us to explain what the band was,” Ambel said. “It didn't seem like people understood what rock ‘n’ roll was. We’d have to list what we weren’t. We’re not synth pop, We’re not rockabilly. We’re not metal.

"We’re out there doing rock ‘n’ roll for the people. There aren’t many of us out there now.”

Ambel, aka Roscoe, will be playing with Sarah Borges, with whom he’s collaborated for much of the last decade.

“The last time I was in Lincoln, we had just started playing together and we were kind of doing it as a split thing,” he said. “Sarah’s new record ('Together Alone'), that’s the third record I’ve produced for her. Since then, we’ve started playing together as a band, we don’t do two separate sets. We do a lot of her stuff and some of mine.”

An Ambel show covers a good chunk of his career, including songs from his ’80s band The Del Lords, his collaborations with Georgia Satellites front man Dan Baird in The Yayhoos and his solo career, with several numbers from “You Asked For It,” the compilation of songs he recorded and released as singles during the pandemic.

That sampling, however, won’t include anything that Ambel played as the original Blackhearts guitarist or with Steve Earle or any of the songs he’s produced for Nils Lofgren, The Bottle Rockets, Mojo Nixon and dozens of others over the course of his four decades in rock ‘n’ roll.

“For people that are real musicians, it’s not a decision, it’s like a calling,” Ambel said. “ All I knew is that’s what I really, really liked. It’s been really great … to have stuck with it all this time. There are things I’ve learned along the way that have kept me in it. I’m lucky I got interested in the studio and producing people and had some mentors, like Lou Whitney, who could teach me about that. I get to do something cool almost every day.”

That would be Lou Whitney of The Morells and The Skeletons, bands that regularly played two or three night residencies at the Zoo Bar in the ’80s and ’90s who turned Springfield, Missouri, into a “recording capital” for Americana artists before there was an “Americana” industry tag.

As Ambel reminisced about Lou Whitney, the funniest man in rock ‘n’ roll who died in 2014, he said he would fly from New York to Springfield, so “car guy” Whitney could help him find a reliable used vehicle to take on the road with his bands.

“The last one, I drove it over 200,000 miles,” Ambel said of his Whitney-guided purchases., “If you have the right equipment, amp covers, gig bags, those things and if you have a smart pack, you can do four people, equipment with baggage, in a Suburban."

Ambel isn’t driving his latest vehicle on the cross-country tour that has taken the band from New York to South Carolina, festivals in Colorado and Montana before it stops in Lincoln on the way back to the East Coast.

“Sarah’s got this big white van she calls 'Vanna White,'” Ambel said. “I’m in the second row. Sarah and Keith (Voegele) are really good drivers. When you can take a nap and know you’re safe, that’s the mark of a really good driver.”

When Vanna White makes it to Lincoln and the band crowds onto Zoo Bar’s tiny stage, Ambel will be back in his element, engaging the audience with his seriously rockin’ guitar and long-learned showmanship.

“The first really big gig I did in my life was with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts,” he said, remembering it was at a music festival in Europe that drew about 28,000 people.

He had a guitar solo right after a dramatic stop in a cover of the Sex Pistols "Black Leather."

“While I was playing I got this idea that I could go up to the edge of the stage, make a big deal of the stop and put my guitar in the air," he said. "I did that and at least 15,000 people threw their hands in the air and every single one of them started screaming. I thought this is a really powerful thing. I can throw a little show business in there.”

That kind of reaction can’t happen at the Zoo, where the capacity is less than 1% of that festival crowd. But, Ambel said, the size of the venue doesn’t matter.

“Every time you play, there’s an opportunity for the magic to happen, just to have something happen and feel good about what you’re doing — maybe it’s even the amp sounded great or Sarah really sang great or the songs really worked,” he said. “It’s the same feeling to have the hairs on the back of your neck stand up if you’re in a room with 30 people or 30,000.”